Replacement buses sourced as rail lines around Cromer blocked after signalling fault

Greater Anglia train at station Archant

Trains are currently unable to travel to Cromer due to a signalling fault.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Services running to and from the station are being cancelled after the fault, which occurred on the line between Cromer and North Walsham.

Network Rail are on route to the scene to carry out repairs, but all lines are now blocked.

Replacement bus services are being sourced to travel between Sheringham, Cromer and North Walsham.

Customers tickets will be also be valid on Saunders buses X44 X5 and coastal hopper 1&2.

Disruption is expected until at least 9am.