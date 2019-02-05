Search

Replacement buses sourced as rail lines around Cromer blocked after signalling fault

05 February, 2019 - 06:57
Greater Anglia train at station

Greater Anglia train at station

Archant

Trains are currently unable to travel to Cromer due to a signalling fault.

Services running to and from the station are being cancelled after the fault, which occurred on the line between Cromer and North Walsham.

Network Rail are on route to the scene to carry out repairs, but all lines are now blocked.

Replacement bus services are being sourced to travel between Sheringham, Cromer and North Walsham.

Customers tickets will be also be valid on Saunders buses X44 X5 and coastal hopper 1&2.

Disruption is expected until at least 9am.

