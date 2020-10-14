Drivers face delays after crashes on A47

Drivers are facing delays after crashes on the A47 Southern Bypass. Photo: Bill Smith Archant © 2012

Drivers are facing delays after two crashes on the A47 Southern Bypass on the edge of Norwich.

Emergency services were called to the crashes on the westbound carriageway between the A140 Harford Bridge junction and the A11 Thickthorn roundabout on Wednesday (October 14) morning.

More to follow.

