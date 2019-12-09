Search

Advanced search

Crash involving lorry on Norfolk road

PUBLISHED: 19:59 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 19:59 09 December 2019

A lorry and a car were involved in a crash on the A134 and Methwold Road junction. Picture: Google Maps

A lorry and a car were involved in a crash on the A134 and Methwold Road junction. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A car and a lorry have been involved in a crash near Thetford.

Three fire crews were called to reports of a crash at the Methwold Road and A134 crossroad at 6.25pm this evening (Monday 9 October).

Crews from Methwold, Thetford and Downham Market were sent to make the scene safe.

You may also want to watch:

Ambulance and police were also on the scene.

It is not known if anyone has sustained any injuries.

There have been no reports of road closures or traffic.

For live travel updates click here

Most Read

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Winds up to 75 mph to batter Norfolk

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

More than 80 trains cancelled as problems on the train lines escalate

Greater Anglia's new trains in service. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Body of missing woman found in industrial area

June Turner, 75. Picture: Norfolk police

‘Julie from Norfolk’ gets starring role in Robbie Williams’ Christmas show

'Julie from Norfolk' on stage with singer Robbie Williams. Picture: Simon Niblett/Farrell Music.

Most Read

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Winds up to 75 mph to batter Norfolk

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

More than 80 trains cancelled as problems on the train lines escalate

Greater Anglia's new trains in service. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Body of missing woman found in industrial area

June Turner, 75. Picture: Norfolk police

‘Julie from Norfolk’ gets starring role in Robbie Williams’ Christmas show

'Julie from Norfolk' on stage with singer Robbie Williams. Picture: Simon Niblett/Farrell Music.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Shopper jailed for fraudulently exchanging Marks and Spencer goods

Susan Shinn has been jailed for a number of offences, including stealing food from Marks and Spencer. PHOTO: James Bass

Warning as high winds bring down trees

Work to clear trees blown over in high winds blocked the B1527 Bungay Road in South Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk Police

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Fire tears through rural garage business

A fire broke out at Pound Garage on Buxton Road - although the cause of the fire has not been determined. Picture: Ruth Lawes

‘Julie from Norfolk’ gets starring role in Robbie Williams’ Christmas show

'Julie from Norfolk' on stage with singer Robbie Williams. Picture: Simon Niblett/Farrell Music.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists