Crash involving lorry on Norfolk road

A lorry and a car were involved in a crash on the A134 and Methwold Road junction.

A car and a lorry have been involved in a crash near Thetford.

Three fire crews were called to reports of a crash at the Methwold Road and A134 crossroad at 6.25pm this evening (Monday 9 October).

Crews from Methwold, Thetford and Downham Market were sent to make the scene safe.

Ambulance and police were also on the scene.

It is not known if anyone has sustained any injuries.

There have been no reports of road closures or traffic.

