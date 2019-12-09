Crash involving lorry on Norfolk road
PUBLISHED: 19:59 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 19:59 09 December 2019
Archant
A car and a lorry have been involved in a crash near Thetford.
Three fire crews were called to reports of a crash at the Methwold Road and A134 crossroad at 6.25pm this evening (Monday 9 October).
Crews from Methwold, Thetford and Downham Market were sent to make the scene safe.
You may also want to watch:
Ambulance and police were also on the scene.
It is not known if anyone has sustained any injuries.
There have been no reports of road closures or traffic.
For live travel updates click here