Busy road to close for two nights for £50,000 resurfacing work

Clenchwarton Road in King's Lynn will be closed overnight for £50,000 resurfacing work at the entrance to East Coast Business Park. Picture: Google Street View Archant

Resurfacing work costing £50,000 will see a busy road shut for two consecutive nights.

Clenchwarton Road, in King’s Lynn, will be closed to all through traffic overnight on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19.

The road is one of the town’s busiest, running towards the roundabout which adjoins the A47 and A17.

A full closure has been authorised to allow Norfolk County Council’s community and environmental services department and their contractors to safely carry out work at the entrance to East Coast Business Park.

To minimise disruption, the resurfacing will be completed from 8pm to 6am and, subject to suitable weather conditions, should only require the two scheduled nights.

Fully signed local diversion routes will be in place while the existing damaged rod surface is replaced.

The county council has thanked drivers in advance for their patience during the closure.

