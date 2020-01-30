Search

Advanced search

Warning of delays ahead of 'street light' works

PUBLISHED: 09:12 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:12 30 January 2020

The work will be carried out on the B1074 Church Road at Lowestoft, on the “junction with Burton Street.” Picture: Google Images

The work will be carried out on the B1074 Church Road at Lowestoft, on the "junction with Burton Street." Picture: Google Images

Archant

Motorists are being warned of possible delays as work takes place on a busy road for a few days.

Suffolk County Council's highways team will be carrying out "street lighting" works on the B1074 Church Road in Lowestoft.

The warning comes as the work takes place from 8.30am on Friday, January 31 until next Tuesday, February 4.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" as the "street light works" are carried out.

Two-way traffic control signals and stop/go boards will be in operation at the scene as the work is carried out.

The Suffolk Roadworks map states: "Street light works, two-way lights and stop/go boards" will be in operation as the work is carried out on the B1074 Church Road at Lowestoft, on the "junction with Burton Street."

You can keep up to date with all of the latest delays on the roads via our Live Traffic Map.

Most Read

‘What a cheek!’ - Neighbours’ baffled by letter asking them to close car doors quietly

Neighbours in Potters Drive in Hopton were flabberghasted when a letter arrived in the post telling them to shut their car doors more quietly Picture: supplied

Body found in Wymondham

A body has been found in Wymondham. Picture Sophie Wyllie.

Three Norfolk high schools to move to different academy trusts

Attleborough Academy will join the Sapientia Education Trust; the move is anticipated to happen around April 1. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police on scene of four vehicle collision on A47

Police are on the scene of a four vehicle collision on the A47 at Saddlebow. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tom Jones announces Norwich concert this summer

Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by LHG Events

‘What a cheek!’ - Neighbours’ baffled by letter asking them to close car doors quietly

Neighbours in Potters Drive in Hopton were flabberghasted when a letter arrived in the post telling them to shut their car doors more quietly Picture: supplied

Care home forced to close after third inadequate rating

St Nicholas Care Home in Sheringham, whihc has been shut after a third inadequate rating from the CQC. Photo by Mark Bullimore

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Body found in Wymondham

A body has been found in Wymondham. Picture Sophie Wyllie.

‘What a cheek!’ - Neighbours’ baffled by letter asking them to close car doors quietly

Neighbours in Potters Drive in Hopton were flabberghasted when a letter arrived in the post telling them to shut their car doors more quietly Picture: supplied

New £1 million roundabout plan for town

Plans have been revealed which could see the signalised junction joining the A134 Brandon Road, London Road and A134 Bury Road in Thetford replaced with a roundabout. Photo: Google Maps/Terry Jermy

Three Norfolk high schools to move to different academy trusts

Attleborough Academy will join the Sapientia Education Trust; the move is anticipated to happen around April 1. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Warning of delays ahead of ‘street light’ works

The work will be carried out on the B1074 Church Road at Lowestoft, on the “junction with Burton Street.” Picture: Google Images
Drive 24