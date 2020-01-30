Warning of delays ahead of 'street light' works

The work will be carried out on the B1074 Church Road at Lowestoft, on the "junction with Burton Street." Picture: Google Images Archant

Motorists are being warned of possible delays as work takes place on a busy road for a few days.

Suffolk County Council's highways team will be carrying out "street lighting" works on the B1074 Church Road in Lowestoft.

The warning comes as the work takes place from 8.30am on Friday, January 31 until next Tuesday, February 4.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" as the "street light works" are carried out.

Two-way traffic control signals and stop/go boards will be in operation at the scene as the work is carried out.

