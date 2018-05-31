Big changes to two Norwich bus lines

An extended route and a new timetable are among improvements to two Norwich bus lines.

The overhaul of First bus routes Network Norwich pink line 11/12 and red line 23/24 will come into effect from Sunday, February 16.

The pink line changes are:

- Two buses an hour on Mondays to Saturdays will run as a service 11A, travelling via Cringleford and Eaton and terminating at Atlantic Avenue in Sprowston. The return buses will operate via Tesco on Blue Boar Lane in Sprowston and Wroxham Road.

-Two buses an hour on Monday to Friday daytimes will run as a service 11 direct along the A11 Newmarket Road and via Wroxham Road to Atlantic Avenue. These buses will not serve Tesco on Blue Boar Lane.

-Two buses an hour on Mondays to Saturdays will run as service 12 following the existing route to Wroxham via Sprowston, travelling via Wroxham Road. It will also stop at Tesco on Blue Boar Lane in both directions for the majority of the day.

-All buses will follow a standard route along Round House Way between Cringleford Bus Interchange and the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Buses on service 12 will not return to travelling via The Pines after a long period of diversion.

-Sunday services will not change, although all buses will operate as service 11A.

Meanwhile, the red line 23/23A route will extend to the bus shelter outside the Pizza/Hut Sainsburys at Longwater retail park following passenger demand.

Other changes to the red line are:

- Services 24/24A and 23B will return to serving the loop around Kestrel Avenue within Queens Hills. Buses will travel direct from Queens Hills via Sir Alfred Munnings Road, Alex Moorhouse Way and William Frost Way and will not call at Longwater retail park either direction.

- Services 23/23A will no longer enter the Lodge Farm development partly due to continued issues with cars. Passengers from there have been advised to walk to the Dereham Road stops, where buses travel every seven minutes to and from both the city centre and Longwater Retail Park.

-There will be minor changes to bus times between Queens Hill and Roundwell Medical Centre, but bus times along the remainder of the route will not change.