Broken down coach causing tailbacks on A146

There are long tailbacks on the A146 due to a broken down coach near the Gillingham roundabout. Picture: Archant Archant

There are delays on the A146 this morning due to a broken down vehicle.

Norfolk police were called at 8.24am to reports of a broken down coach just before the Gillingham roundabout heading in the direction of Norwich.

There are currently long tailbacks as far as the Morrisons roundabout at Beccles, and building towards the roundabout at Worlingham.

Officers have been despatched and are at the scene to assist movement of traffic.

Keep up to date with the latest traffic delays using the EDP’s live traffic map.