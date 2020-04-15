Busy road to be closed for resurfacing works

Traffic is set to be diverted as a road is temporarily closed for resurfacing works.

It comes as Suffolk Highways is set to carry out works along the “full length of road” on Bentley Drive, Lowestoft this month.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, “delays are likely” as the work is carried out between 9.30am on Tuesday, April 28 and 3pm on Saturday, May 2.

It states that Bentley Drive will be closed between these times to allow “surface dressing and associated works” to be carried out.

Access to pedestrians and cyclists will be maintained at all times as these works takes place daily between 9.30am and 3pm.

A diversion route of 2km, along the A1117, A47 and vice versa, will be in operation as the road is closed.

