WATCH: Near miss as car pulls into path of ambulance
PUBLISHED: 15:47 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:47 01 July 2020
Dashcam footage has emerged of a car pulling out into the path of an ambulance on the A47.
The footage was captured on Monday, June 29 by a driver coming up to the Honingham junction on the Dereham-bound carriageway.
The video shows a car pulling out into the path of an ambulance with its lights flashing, indicating it is responding to an emergency call.
When the driver of the car realises they have pulled into the path of an ambulance, they swiftly swerve into the middle lane to allow the ambulance to pass.
