Coast road closures start today

The A149 in Hunstanton, which is set to be closed for road works Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Part of the main A149 coast road will be closed for almost a fortnight from this morning.

On Saturday and Sunday, the stretch between York Avenue and Chapel Bank in Hunstanton will be closed from 7am to 7pm for resurfacing work.

From Monday, the stretch between Glebe Avenue and Westgate will be closed for up to 10 days.

Norfolk County Council said the works will see pedestrian and cycle safety improvements which include the construction of a crossing point, realignment of the existing pedestrian and cycle path, construction of a small section of pedestrian and cycle path, street lighting amendments, the extension to the 30mph limit and carriageway resurfacing for the purposes of the crossing. Then the final step will see the routine maintenance of the road surface south along Cromer Road. Diversions will be signposted.