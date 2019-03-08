Search

Advanced search

A140 closure means major changes to bus services

PUBLISHED: 16:22 30 August 2019

First buses Purple Line buses to South Norfolk will start and finish at Newton Flotman due to the closure of the A140. Picture: Denise Bradley

First buses Purple Line buses to South Norfolk will start and finish at Newton Flotman due to the closure of the A140. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

Bus passengers are facing major disruption as the A140 is closed for two weekends as part of construction on the £4.57m new roundabout.

Construction underway on the new roundabout at the Hempnall crossroads on the A140. Picture: Norfolk County CouncilConstruction underway on the new roundabout at the Hempnall crossroads on the A140. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Work on the new roundabout at the Hempnall crossroads, between Tasburgh and Long Stratton, will see the A140 closed from August 30-September 2 and September 6-9.

Bus operators First said the closure would mean its Purple Line 38/38A service will start and finish at Newton Flotman on Saturday, August 31 and Saturday, September 7.

As a consequence passengers in Long Stratton, Harleston and the Pulhams will not be able to use this service on these days.

Commuters will be able to use a Saturday journey to work bus from Harleston to Norwich, the Konectbus 84, on both days while a shopping bus, Simonds 40, will also run from Harleston to Norwich on August 31.

Representatives from councils and Tarmac celebrate the work starting on the new roundabout at the A140 Hempnall junction. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRepresentatives from councils and Tarmac celebrate the work starting on the new roundabout at the A140 Hempnall junction. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A First spokesman said: "Most of the alternative roads between Long Stratton and Newton Flotman are not suitable for large buses, but Simonds will run services 1 and 2 on both Saturdays from Long Stratton to Norwich via a different route.

You may also want to watch:

"Our new council-funded evening journeys on the 38 to Long Stratton start on Monday, September 2 departing Norwich at 7.35pm and 10.45pm. "These will also finish and start at Newton Flotman on Friday 6 and Saturday 7 September.

"These arrangements are provisional, but we wanted to let passengers know in good time so they can consider their journey plans in advance." First is encouraging people to check its website nearer the time in case there any changes.

Motorists facing weekend of disruption as A140 is closed

Bus operators First Eastern Counties, Konectbus and Simonds will all accept valid bus tickets issued by each other during the disruption.

The spokesman added: "So if you are catching any bus from Harleston, Long Stratton or Newton Flotman, you can use your current ticket. "Please note this doesn't apply in Norwich.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience caused by circumstances beyond our control."

The new roundabout being built to the west of the existing crossroads is designed to improve safety at the junction where 11 personal injury accidents have occurred in last five years.

The A140 is to be closed from 8pm on Friday, August 30 until 6am on Monday, September 2, and again from 8pm on Friday, September 6 until 6am on Monday, September 9 to allow for road surfacing.

Most Read

Stricken cafe owed £380,000 but boss insists government is to blame for closure

Davina Tanner OBE, owner of Café Britannia, said she would not be closing the business if it weren't for the MoJ notice. Picture: Matt Keal / mattkealphotography

Why are American B-2 stealth bombers flying over the county?

The B2s spotted over Norfolk. Photo: Kate Royall

Fears after 11-year-old boy punctures foot on needle on beach

Lowestoft's South Beach

Family diner closing after more than 30 years

Craig and Sara Armitage announced Nick's Diner has closed. Photo: Submitted

Cafe saved day before it was due to close

The café Park Britannia at Waterloo Park has been saved a day before it was due to shut. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Cafes to close with 50 staff set to lose jobs

Britannia Cafe in Britannia Road will close this week. Picture: Archant

Why are American B-2 stealth bombers flying over the county?

The B2s spotted over Norfolk. Photo: Kate Royall

Husband and wife dead and woman seriously injured after crash

Police at the scene of a crash on the A1075 at Wretham. Picture: Marc Betts

A47 reopens more than seven hours after crash

The A47 at Scarning has been closed in both directions. Photo: Matt Farmer

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge fly into Norwich Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Norwich Airport on a Loganair plane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Family diner closing after more than 30 years

Craig and Sara Armitage announced Nick's Diner has closed. Photo: Submitted

Venetian waterways volunteer’s security fears after tent spotted on site

The restored Venetian Waterways and Boating Lake Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

‘It’s devastating’ -Closure of another pub hits Norwich bands

The band used to host a Christmas party every year at Micawbers. Picture: Simeon Care

Have you seen this person? Police appeal for help to trace man

Police are appealing for help to trace Danny Scott Grey. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

All the pictures as campers arrive at Sundown Festival

David Jones, 18, Taylor Cullen, 18, Mark Hawes, 18, arriving for Sundown Festival 2019 at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists