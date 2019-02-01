Overnight closure on A11 for resurfacing works

The A11 near Spooner Row. There are overnight closures planned between Spooner Row and Tuttles Lane for resurfacing works. Picture: Google Archant

Motorists have been warned about continuing nighttime closures on the A11 next week.

Resurfacing works are taking place on the road between Tuttles Lane and Spooner Row.

The work began on January 28 with the resurfacing of the northbound carriageway.

From February 4 to 8, during the working hours of 8pm to 6am, the southbound A11 will be closed between the Tuttles Lane and Spooner Row interchanges.

A signed diversion will be in place between the interchanges, directing traffic through Wymondham along the B1172 London Road/Harts Farm Road.