Why I love Norfolk - Sam Steggles

Published: 7:00 AM September 25, 2021

Memory

Picking one memory from a lifetime is a tough call, but the birth of my two children at the N&NUH stands out as a wonderful memory, and over the last year and a half we’ve all watched the incredible efforts of NHS staff.

In the height of the pandemic we delivered tulips to the hardworking hospital staff – a moving moment I’ll never forget.

Landmark

The War Memorial in Thetford has always held sentimental value for me.

I used to travel a lot for work, and each time I saw it again I knew I wasn’t far from home.

Beach

The best beach is easy, even with the stunning coastline surrounding Norfolk, we pick Bacton every time.

I have fond memories of time spent there with my grandparents, and now enjoy summers there with my own children.

Much quieter than other parts of the coast, it’s the ideal spot to brave the North Sea.

Town

I love Holt (and who doesn’t?) with its brilliant mix of independent shops.

It’s an old Norfolk market town which hasn’t lost its charm, and there’s no better time to see it in all its glory than when lit-up for Christmas.

No visit is complete without a stop at the venerable local institution – Bakers and Larners – where I’m always proud to see our cheese stocked in the deli.

Place to eat

Our firm family favourite is The Ingham Swan, the ideal spot for a special occasion.

It was a simple village pub just 15 years ago, but has been transformed into a destination restaurant, helping put north Norfolk on the culinary map.

Pub

Every village needs a good pub, and we’re lucky enough to have the Honingham Buck on our doorstep.

My drinking days are over, but the food and service at the Buck is excellent.

Attraction/day out

Nothing beats a day out on the Broads.

Where else in the world can you find such easy access to water, and spy all the amazing wildlife it supports?

Pack a picnic, bring along good company, and enjoy life at 4mph.

Thing that happens every year

That has to be the Royal Norfolk Show. My Grandfather Russell was heavily involved in the early days, as a pedigree cattle breeder and head steward of the show.

Upon his retirement from the role, he presented a bronze model of a British Simmental bull as a permanent trophy in the beef category.

I can’t wait to get back there with my family next year to see the Steggles trophy!

Shop

Well it’s The Goat Shed of course!

It’s truly been a team effort to get to where we are today, friends, family and favours have all played their part.

We’d never planned to open a farm shop, but the pandemic left us to sink or swim. In the last 18 months we’ve gone from a team of just four to over 30 employees. I’m so proud of how far we’ve come, and owe a huge amount of credit to the talented team around me.

Export

Sorry Colman’s, my favourite Norfolk export is Andrew Nelstrop’s English Whisky Company! Showing the Scots that we know good whisky too, with the finest barley and water this county can offer.