9 of the best places to watch the sunset in Norfolk and Waveney

From the coast to rolling countryside, here are some of the best places to capture that perfect sunset shot.
2. Brograve Mill, Sea Palling, looks even more special at sunset.
- Credit: Mike Morcher
3. This shot at Strumpshaw captures the Broads at their most serene.
- Credit: Christopher Dean
4. The timeless view of Norwich from Britannia Road is even more magical at sunset.
- Credit: Keith Newsome
5. The setting sun adds another dimension to the famous Broads landmark, Thurne Mill.
- Credit: David Powley
6. The reflection of the setting sun make it seem like Heacham beach goes on for ever.
- Credit: Anne Mortlock
7. Happisburgh lighthouse stands sentinel on the north Norfolk coast.
- Credit: David Harper
8. A dramatic sky at Oulton Broad.
- Credit: Peter Eyles
9. Boats bob about in the harbour at Wells.
- Credit: Paul Reynolds
