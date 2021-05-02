News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
9 of the best places to watch the sunset in Norfolk and Waveney

Author Picture Icon

Emma Lee

Published: 7:00 PM May 2, 2021   
Sunset in Cromer on 16th April 2021

1. We love to stroll along the prom - especially at Cromer - Credit: Chris Hubbard

From the coast to rolling countryside, here are some of the best places to capture that perfect sunset shot.

My take on the sunset at Brograve Mill

2. Brograve Mill, Sea Palling, looks even more special at sunset. - Credit: Mike Morcher

Strumpshaw serene sunset

3. This shot at Strumpshaw captures the Broads at their most serene. - Credit: Christopher Dean

Lovely view of Norwich cathedral with superb sunset from Brittania Road Ö 29th December 2019.

4. The timeless view of Norwich from Britannia Road is even more magical at sunset. - Credit: Keith Newsome

Sunset image taken at Thurne on the Norfolk Broads (Feb 20)

5. The setting sun adds another dimension to the famous Broads landmark, Thurne Mill. - Credit: David Powley

Last year at Heacham, one of my favourite places, I failed to see one sunset! Last week I was lucky

6. The reflection of the setting sun make it seem like Heacham beach goes on for ever. - Credit: Anne Mortlock

Happisburgh Sunset

7. Happisburgh lighthouse stands sentinel on the north Norfolk coast. - Credit: David Harper

Oulton Broad Sunset

8. A dramatic sky at Oulton Broad. - Credit: Peter Eyles

Sunset at Wells next the sea. Picture: Paul Reynolds

9. Boats bob about in the harbour at Wells. - Credit: Paul Reynolds


