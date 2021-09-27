6 things you need to know about varicose veins

Promotion

Although not a serious health risk, varicose veins is a common condition that can cause painful or uncomfortable symptoms - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Characterised by their bulging, blue appearance in the legs and feet, varicose veins affect up to three in 10 people, according to the NHS.

Veincentre is the UK's leading varicose veins specialists offering modern, minimally invasive treatments, with a new clinic opening in Norwich in October. Their consultant vascular surgeon, Mr Wissam Al-Jundi, explains six key things you need to know about varicose veins.

1) There’s usually an underlying condition

Although the reason people get varicose veins is still not fully understood, the condition is usually caused by weakened valves. When the valves fail, the blood flows in the wrong direction and collects in your veins, causing them to swell and become enlarged.

“The most successful treatments are those that address the underlying valve defects rather than just the surface appearance of the veins,” says Mr Al-Jundi.

2) It’s not just a cosmetic problem

The team at the Veincentre in Norwich pride themselves on their high-quality customer care and effective varicose vein treatments delivered by specialist vascular consultants - Credit: Bart Lenoir

Many people think that varicose veins are only a cosmetic problem and look unsightly. However, they can cause painful or uncomfortable symptoms, although they are not considered a serious health risk.

“Common symptoms include aching, itching or heavy legs, swollen feet and ankles, a burning pain, throbbing and cramps at night time,” explains Mr Al-Jundi, adding that "most symptoms disappear after appropriate treatments."

3) They’re usually hereditary

“At the Veincentre, our experience tells us that varicose veins is normally a hereditary condition,” says Mr Al-Jundi, “so if your mother or grandmother has them, it’s likely that you will have them too.”

The condition can also be caused by hormonal changes, such as pregnancy, or if you frequently stand for long periods of time.

4) Anyone can get them

Varicose veins can affect anyone and develop at any stage of life, although they are more common in women than men.

“Our vascular consultants treat mostly women aged between 55 to 65, but they have usually had the condition for a long time and have waited to get treatment – we have had patients as young as 18,” says Mr Al-Jundi.

5) They won’t just ‘go away’

Many people choose to ignore varicose veins in the hope that they will improve with time, or use cosmetic creams to help minimise their appearance. However, if left untreated, the veins can become larger and symptoms can get progressively worse.

“Living a healthy lifestyle can help with prevention, but they won’t just disappear and creams are just a temporary solution,” says Mr Al-Jundi. “We often get patients telling us that they wish they had treatment sooner so they could feel confident in their appearance.”

6) Treatments don’t have to involve surgery

“Most people only know about the traditional treatment called ‘vein stripping’, but our procedure is non-invasive and patients can walk in and out of the clinic the same day and return to normal activities,” says Mr Al-Jundi.

The Vein Centre use a procedure called endovenous laser ablation (EVLA), which is recognised by the National Institute of Clinical Excellence (NICE) as one of the best treatment options available.

“EVLA involves a laser that uses heat to dissolve the veins and promote healthy blood flow, which takes between one and two hours, depending on the number of veins being treated,” adds Mr Al-Jundi.

Why choose the Veincentre?

The Veincentre's four-stage treatment pathway is recognised by the National Institute of Health and Care Excellence - Credit: Bart Lenoir

With more than 17 years’ experience in the industry, the team at the Veincentre pride themselves on providing the most effective treatment and high-quality patient care, with upfront fees and no hidden costs.

The four-stage treatment pathway starts with an ultrasound scan with a specialist vascular consultant to find out if there is an underlying condition. This is followed by a proven laser treatment to restore healthy blood flow and a follow-up scan and aftercare.

“The treatment works by destroying the main cause, which helps to alleviate the symptoms, reduce the visible veins and prevent them from returning,” says Mr Al-Jundi.

To find out more about varicose vein treatments, visit veincentre.com.