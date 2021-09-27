Promotion
6 things you need to know about varicose veins
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Characterised by their bulging, blue appearance in the legs and feet, varicose veins affect up to three in 10 people, according to the NHS.
Veincentre is the UK's leading varicose veins specialists offering modern, minimally invasive treatments, with a new clinic opening in Norwich in October. Their consultant vascular surgeon, Mr Wissam Al-Jundi, explains six key things you need to know about varicose veins.
1) There’s usually an underlying condition
Although the reason people get varicose veins is still not fully understood, the condition is usually caused by weakened valves. When the valves fail, the blood flows in the wrong direction and collects in your veins, causing them to swell and become enlarged.
“The most successful treatments are those that address the underlying valve defects rather than just the surface appearance of the veins,” says Mr Al-Jundi.
2) It’s not just a cosmetic problem
Many people think that varicose veins are only a cosmetic problem and look unsightly. However, they can cause painful or uncomfortable symptoms, although they are not considered a serious health risk.
“Common symptoms include aching, itching or heavy legs, swollen feet and ankles, a burning pain, throbbing and cramps at night time,” explains Mr Al-Jundi, adding that "most symptoms disappear after appropriate treatments."
3) They’re usually hereditary
Most Read
- 1 County welcomes tankers but motorists continue to queue for fuel
- 2 Latest situation on fuel sees more queues despite continued assurances
- 3 Jailed in Norfolk: Paedophiles and man caught with £15k of cannabis
- 4 Controversy reignited over 300 home scheme on edge of Norwich
- 5 Revealed: Where most parking tickets have been issued in Norfolk
- 6 Key workers share 'unnecessary and frustrating' impact of panic-buying
- 7 Huge seaside home with indoor pool for sale for £600,000
- 8 Norfolk wakes up to empty pumps – despite assurances of ‘ample fuel stocks’
- 9 Man dies in hospital after fight near Norfolk pub
- 10 'It's looking bleak' - City taxi firms respond to panic-buying at the pumps
“At the Veincentre, our experience tells us that varicose veins is normally a hereditary condition,” says Mr Al-Jundi, “so if your mother or grandmother has them, it’s likely that you will have them too.”
The condition can also be caused by hormonal changes, such as pregnancy, or if you frequently stand for long periods of time.
4) Anyone can get them
Varicose veins can affect anyone and develop at any stage of life, although they are more common in women than men.
“Our vascular consultants treat mostly women aged between 55 to 65, but they have usually had the condition for a long time and have waited to get treatment – we have had patients as young as 18,” says Mr Al-Jundi.
5) They won’t just ‘go away’
Many people choose to ignore varicose veins in the hope that they will improve with time, or use cosmetic creams to help minimise their appearance. However, if left untreated, the veins can become larger and symptoms can get progressively worse.
“Living a healthy lifestyle can help with prevention, but they won’t just disappear and creams are just a temporary solution,” says Mr Al-Jundi. “We often get patients telling us that they wish they had treatment sooner so they could feel confident in their appearance.”
6) Treatments don’t have to involve surgery
“Most people only know about the traditional treatment called ‘vein stripping’, but our procedure is non-invasive and patients can walk in and out of the clinic the same day and return to normal activities,” says Mr Al-Jundi.
The Vein Centre use a procedure called endovenous laser ablation (EVLA), which is recognised by the National Institute of Clinical Excellence (NICE) as one of the best treatment options available.
“EVLA involves a laser that uses heat to dissolve the veins and promote healthy blood flow, which takes between one and two hours, depending on the number of veins being treated,” adds Mr Al-Jundi.
Why choose the Veincentre?
With more than 17 years’ experience in the industry, the team at the Veincentre pride themselves on providing the most effective treatment and high-quality patient care, with upfront fees and no hidden costs.
The four-stage treatment pathway starts with an ultrasound scan with a specialist vascular consultant to find out if there is an underlying condition. This is followed by a proven laser treatment to restore healthy blood flow and a follow-up scan and aftercare.
“The treatment works by destroying the main cause, which helps to alleviate the symptoms, reduce the visible veins and prevent them from returning,” says Mr Al-Jundi.
To find out more about varicose vein treatments, visit veincentre.com.