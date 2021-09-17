Everything you need to know about travelling post-Brexit

Published: 8:30 PM September 17, 2021

Many travellers are looking to go back to Europe on their holidays - but are unsure what has changed since the UK officially left the EU - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The last two years have certainly thrown the travel industry up in the air, there’s no doubt about that.

While never-ending Covid restrictions have brought about untold amounts of confusion for avid travellers – Brexit has also caused some of the biggest headaches up and down the country.

In June 2016, the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union – officially coming into effect at 11pm on December 31 2020.

Once the United Kingdom left the EU, a number of changes were implemented across every sector, including travel – and it has left people unsure what that means for them when it comes to future holidays. So what does Brexit mean for you and your travels?

You might need to renew your passport before visiting the EU - Credit: Getty Images

How long do I need on my passport to travel?

If you wish to travel to Europe, according to the government’s official website, you may need to renew your passport before you jet off.

You will need to do this if, on the day after you leave the country you’re visiting, it is either:

Valid for less than three months

More than 10 years old (even if it is valid for another three months).

If you are visiting more than one country in the EU, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein, your passport must be valid for at least three days from the day after you leave the last country you visit.

The full list of countries this applies to is as follows: Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and Vatican City.

However, these rules do not apply to travel to Ireland. While Ireland is in the EU, you can continue to use your passport as long as it’s valid for the length of your stay.

Do I need a visa to travel in Europe now?

Luckily, British citizens are still covered by a Schengen visa waiver. This means you do not need to apply for a Schengen visa to visit EU countries for up to 90 days in a 180-day period for tourist travel.

However, you may need a visa if you’re staying for more than 90 days - whether you’re studying, travelling for business, or carrying out work-related activities not covered by the visa waiver.

And it is important to note that the ‘90-day visa waiver’ rule applies to all of the above countries (with a few exceptions) as a group. In other words, if you visit one or more of these countries within an 180-day period, it all counts towards your 90-day Schengen limit.

It is therefore important to keep track of your stays, ensuring you do not stay too long.

Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus and Romania however all have their own separate 90-day visa-free limits. These countries do not apply their 90 days as a group with the other Schengen area members – meaning you can spend up to 90 days in a 180-day period in other European countries, and it will not affect how long you can spend in each of these countries. You also do not need a visa if you intend to visit Ireland, regardless of length of stay.

Pets can still enter the EU - but the requirements have changed - Credit: GettyImages

What is happening with pet passports?

With your own passports sorted – you may also need to consider pet passports if you plan on taking your furry friends away with you on your travels.

Pet passports issued in Great Britain (England, Wales, and Scotland) are no longer valid for travel to an EU country or Northern Ireland.

Don’t despair though, as pets are still allowed into the EU or Northern Ireland when travelling with British citizens. Your pet will however now need the following:

A microchip

A valid rabies vaccination

A health certificate (unless you have a pet passport issued in an EU country or Northern Ireland)

A tapeworm treatment for dogs if you’re travelling directly to Finland, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Norway, or Malta

These requirements also apply to assistance dogs.

It is also advised to check the rules of any country you’re travelling to for any additional or specific restrictions or requirements before you travel.

Once your EHIC has expired, you will need to apply for a GHIC - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Is my EHIC card still valid?

According to the government’s official website, British citizens’ European Health Insurance Cards – also known as EHIC – are still valid until the expiry date on the card.

Once yours expires however, you will need to apply for a UK Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC). This can be applied for on the NHS website, free of charge. Both of these are valid if you’re travelling to an EU country, and provide access to state healthcare – not private treatment.

EHIC and GHIC are also not valid in the following destinations: the Channel Islands (including Guernsey, Alderney and Sark), the Isle of Man, Monaco, San Marino, and the Vatican.

It should be noted however that an EHIC or GHIC is not a replacement for travel insurance, and you will need both before you travel.

Driving around Europe is a great way to see the continent - but is your car compliant with EU rules? - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Can I still drive in the EU?

If you’re visiting the EU and wish to drive, you will need to carry your UK your driving licence with you. Thankfully, you won’t need an international driving permit (IDP) if you’re visiting and driving around the EU, Switzerland, Iceland or Liechtenstein.

However, may need an IDP to drive in some EU countries and Norway if you have a paper driving licence, or a licence that was issued in Gibraltar, Guernsey, Jersey or the Isle of Man. These cost £5.50 and are available from the Post Office.

In terms of insurance, all UK vehicle insurance provides the minimum third-party cover needed to drive your vehicle in the EU. British drivers also do not need to carry a green card when driving in the EU (including Ireland), Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Serbia, or Switzerland – but you still need valid vehicle insurance.

If you’re taking your vehicle to the EU for less than 12 months, you need to carry one of the following documents: your vehicle log book (V5C) if you have one, or a VE103 to show you’re allowed to use your hired or leased vehicle abroad.

It is also important to note that as of Tuesday September 28 2021, your vehicle will need to display a UK sticker instead of a GB one. This can be incorporated in vehicle number plates (along with a Union Jack flag), or as a separate sticker. Vehicles which feature the letters GB with the EU stars are no longer valid for driving abroad. You do not need a GB sticker to drive in Ireland, however.

Check with your mobile operator before jetting off to Europe, as you may be subject to additional charges on the continent - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Will there be changes to using my mobile phone abroad?

As of January 2021, UK phone providers are no longer subject to the ban on additional roaming charges.

Prior to this, EU mobile networks were prohibited from charging their customers extra to use their phones in other EU countries.

A number of UK operators have already reintroduced additional tariff charges, and the best course of action is to check with your provider before heading to the EU anytime soon.