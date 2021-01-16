News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Blues-busting winter wellbeing day aims to help people get through the coming weeks

Sophie Stainthorpe

Published: 8:30 AM January 16, 2021   
Happy mature couple having fun, practicing yoga together at home, laughing grey haired man and woman

A free online laughter yoga session is being offered as part of Norfolk & Waveney Mind's Winter Wellbeing Day on January 18 - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The winter months can be challenging for mental health, and even more so with the continued coronavirus pandemic, but there are things we can do to protect our wellbeing. 

Join Norfolk and Waveney Mind for its Winter Wellbeing Day on Monday, January 18 for a blues-busting session of laughter yoga, mindfulness tips to face the next months with positivity, and ideas and resources to support you through the coming weeks. 

Ruth Taylor, mindfulness manager at Norfolk and Waveney Mind, said: “Mindfulness is a really useful technique that’s proven to help us cope with challenging situations and live life to the full. 

“We’ll be sharing easy tips for including mindfulness in your daily routine this winter, and for those who’d like to learn more we have a range of online courses on offer that can help you feel the benefits of mindfulness in your home, family or workplace.” 

Be part of it by visiting www.norfolkandwaveneymind.org.uk on Monday or following the social media channels: Twitter @NorfolkMind and Facebook @norfolkandwaveneymind    

Head and shoulders picture of Mand Black

Mand Black will be running a free online laughter yoga session on Winter Wellbeing Day - Credit: Mand Black

Free online Laughter Yoga session 

Monday, January 18, 11am 
Suitable for all ages and abilities 
Live on Zoom 

Laughter Yoga is not yoga as you know it. It’s the practice of intentional laughter in a playful session led by Mand Black, a qualified practitioner and marvellous giggler. 

Voluntary laughter provides similar physiological and psychological benefits to spontaneous laughter: your heart rate will raise similar to when you exercise, and your mood will improve like when you come across something funny. 

Be prepared for your intentional laughter to turn into real and contagious laughter! 

Email paola.colombo@norfolkandwaveneymind.org.uk to book your place. 

Robin on perch

Top tips for wellbeing over the winter include savouring enjoyable experiences, such as the sight of a robin - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Go mindfully through the winter 

Mindfulness means to pay attention and live in the present moment rather than dwell on past regrets or future fears. It can help us to cope with challenging situations and live life to the full. 

Here are three easy ways you can build mindfulness into your daily routine this winter: 

  1. Every morning and evening, start and finish the day by sitting down, feeling your feet on the floor, and taking five deep breaths, feeling the sensations of breathing in and breathing out. 
  2. While out for a walk, spend 30 seconds deliberately savouring an enjoyable experience of each of your senses. For example, the feel of a piece of bark, the smell of wet leaves, the sight of a robin on a perch, the taste of a rosemary leaf, the sound of the water against the bank of the river. 
  3. To break out of a cycle of negative thoughts, count 10 things on your fingers that you are grateful for, for example, a friend who rang you last week, that nice dinner you had last night, your dog, the tree in a neighbour's garden with the bird feeder, etc. 


Explore mindfulness courses 

Throughout the winter, Norfolk and Waveney Mind is running a range of online mindfulness courses which can help you feel the benefits of mindfulness in your home, family or workplace, with some free and low-cost places available. These include:

  • Mindfulness in Challenging Times - A six-week course and retreat exploring ways to radically resource ourselves during these unprecedented times. 
  • Nurturing Parents - An eight-week, family friendly course supporting parents and carers to incorporate mindfulness and self-compassion into family life. 
  • Mindfulness at Work - Helping organisations build a mindful workplace for better performance.  

Find out more about the mindfulness courses at www.norfolkandwaveneymind.org.uk/mindfulness 

Mature man cycling along country road

Winter Wellbeing Day will provide tips to face the next months with positivity, such as being active, which can help with depression and anxiety - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

More ways to winter wellbeing 

  • Stay in touch - Making connections with other people is important for our self-worth and helps keep loneliness at bay. You could call friends or family, write a letter to someone you’ve not seen for a while, or join an online social club. 
    Mind Over Natter is an online chat group run by Norfolk and Waveney Mind on Wednesdays at 11am, and everyone's welcome. Email paola.colombo@norfolkandwaveneymind.org.uk to join in. 
  • Get outside - Although we can only get outside once a day at the moment, spending time in nature has proven benefits for wellbeing, whether it’s sweeping up leaves in the garden, walking the dog, or wrapping up for a stomp along the beach. 
    Getting outside in daylight can help people who suffer from seasonal affective disorder, a kind of depression which can get worse during winter. 
    Make sure you're safe by staying local, maintaining social distancing, and following the latest Covid-19 guidelines. 
  • Be active - Physical activity can help with depression and anxiety, helps improve your self-esteem and promotes good sleep. 
    You could do some gentle yoga in your front room, go for a walk or cycle around your local area, or simply get moving by doing household chores or walking up and down the stairs. 
    Find ideas for moving more at home by visiting www.activenorfolk.org/active-at-home  


Need more support? 

If you’re feeling anxious, overwhelmed or having suicidal thoughts, please know it’s better to reach out and ask for help than keep it bottled up. There are several numbers you can call in Norfolk: 

  • First Response - 0808 196 3494 

  • Samaritans – 116123 

  • Text SHOUT to 85258 

  • You can also refer yourself to the Wellbeing Service by visiting www.wellbeingnands.co.uk  or calling 0300 123 1503

  • REST is a new community space that gives you the support you need, when you need it. Find out more at restnorwich.co.uk 

Children and young people can contact:  

  • Just One Norfolk – 0300 300 0123 (support for 0-25 years) 

  • Young People in Mind (14-25 in Great Yarmouth and Waveney) ypim@norfolkandwaveneymind.org.uk

  • Childline - 0800 1111 (under 19s) 

  • Or visit www.kooth.com  for online counselling 365 days a year (11-25 year olds) 

