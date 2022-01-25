Massage therapy: 7 treatments to relax and treat your body

Promotion

Massage therapy offers some great treatments for relaxing tired and sore muscles whilst keeping the body restored and healthy. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Are you wanting to kick off the new year feeling stress-free and relaxed?

There’s no better way to wind down than in the midst of essential oils and calming music with a massage treatment. We speak to massage and holistic therapist Zita Szilagyi who offers massage therapy at Zita Massage in Norwich about what kind of treatments are best suited to your needs, as well as the benefits of each one.

Below she outlines seven of the best treatments she can tailor to your concerns and how you can use the Booksy app to easily arrange yours:

1. Full body massage

A full body treatment does far more than relax your muscles – this massage treats bloating, breathlessness and helps to improve your general wellbeing.

So, if you aren’t concerned with a specific area and are looking to treat yourself (and your muscles), then a full body massage is an easy option to ensure everything is covered.

Benefits: skin refreshment, nervous system relaxation, musculoskeletal benefits, lymphatic detox, improved bone blood supply, digestive wellbeing and improved breathing.

Fully body massages are a great way to give your body the treatment it deserves and provide a range of benefits including improved breathing and digestive wellbeing. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Swedish massage

If you work long, tiring days, or live a busy life and and you're in desperate need of some down time., then this massage is just what you need.

Whilst still a full body massage, this treatment is different - the Swedish massage is a therapeutic treatment that works on the soft tissues and muscles. This will help restore your health, create a calming and balancing effect on the nervous system and leave you feeling refreshed, calm and relaxed.

Benefits: - pain relief, increased blood circulation, rehabilitation from muscle injuries, increased flexibility, reduced stress and improved immune system.

3. The back, neck and shoulder massage

This is the most popular massage style, targeting the upper body and is similar to the technique used for the Swedish massage.

If you tend to feel your stress throughout the upper part of your body and are in need of loosening some tightness and knots in your muscles, then this is the best treatment for you.

Benefits: recovery of muscle soreness, reduced migraines and eye strain and strengthened immune system.

If you suffer with tiredness, migraines or a stressful lifestyle, book an Indian head massage through the Booksy app to help relieve the stress and fatigue whilst promoting hair growth and reducing memory loss. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Indian head massage

If you suffer with eye strain, tiredness, hair loss, headaches or migraines, this form of massage is recommended. The Indian head massage is a form of therapy in the upper-back, arms, neck and face that can use oils if you prefer and a range of massage techniques to treat stress felt around your head.

Benefits: migraine relief, promotes hair growth, stimulates lymphatic drainage, relieves insomnia and fatigue and boosts memory capabilities.

5. Facial massage

Wanting to reduce those fine lines and give your face a youthful glow? A facial massage is great for promoting younger-looking and healthier skin as well as relieving stress, migraines, premenstrual syndrome and sinus congestion.

This treatment can be a whole massage session, incorporated into a full body massage session or be a portion of a facial treatment.

Benefits: improved blood circulation, reduce fine lines, lymphatic drainage and improved glow.

6. Sports massage

This treatment is a deep form of soft tissue mobilisation and is used for general relaxation or fatigued muscles, as well as being tailored to any particular problem areas depending on the individual and their needs.

Benefits: relieve muscular tension, break down adhesions (scar tissue), mobilise soft tissue and reduce muscular pain.

You can make a hassle-free booking for an aromatherapy session with Zita in Norwich through the Booksy app. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Aromatherapy

Whilst not a massage, this treatment is a fantastic option to have before or after a massage, or on its own. It’s particularly useful for those experiencing the side effects of chemotherapy or labour.

It’s based on the usage of aromatic materials including essential oils and other aroma compounds that are designed to improve your psychological and individual needs.

Benefits: improved sleep quality, reduced stress and anxiety, improved digestion, boosted immunity, treatment of sore joints, headache relief helps to combat virus and infection.

