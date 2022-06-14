How can a career in care improve your confidence and enrich your daily life?

Promotion

A career care can help you give back to your local community and develop essential skills. - Credit: Prestige Nursing & Care

Whether you’re searching for a way to make a real difference to your community or seeking a rewarding career change, a care role could be ideal for you.

Flexible working schedules, specialised career paths and a range of new skills are just some of the advantages of working in care. “Making a positive difference in someone’s life and meeting wonderful people gives you an unbeatable sense of fulfilment,” shares Georgina Farrow, care assistant at Prestige Nursing & Care.

Below Georgina reveals how a career in care could be exactly what you're looking for.

Having a loving nature, understanding every person's needs and empathy are all key qualities for a carer. - Credit: Prestige Nursing & Care

Q: What qualities do you need to be a good carer?

A: Having a loving nature, an understanding of people’s needs, and empathy are all crucial aspects of being a carer. Whether you are working with the elderly, providing live-in services or respite care, dedication to improving someone’s quality of life is essential.

An individual who is willing to put the effort into making someone’s day better is often more suited to this type of work than they may think. Confidence in your abilities comes with the support of your colleagues - having patience and a caring nature is fundamental.

Q: Do you need any qualifications or training for a career in care?

A: Previous experience can certainly help you to feel settled within your role, but it is not essential. NVQ or QCF certifications, care portfolios and other relevant training can help to match a carer to people who best suit their capabilities. Six months of care experience in a health setting is also recommended.

We provide all new starters with the training and tools they need. For those without care experience, we can offer training that leads to care certificates for certain roles. We would advise our carers to have a driver’s licence, as many clients will not be on their doorstep or within easy reach via public transport.

Q: Can you progress in care work?

A: Absolutely – the training programmes on offer enable staff to diversify their interests and develop their skills. We have courses for carers interested in learning how to administer medicines for a huge range of conditions. This can open the door to working with people with specific illnesses, or even help someone branch out into nursing.

We provide care for a wide range of people – making it easier for a carer to test the waters, and discover an area they want to specialise in.

The opportunities for development and the flexible shift patterns help to make care a highly rewarding career path. - Credit: Prestige Nursing & Care

Q: How varied is day-to-day care work?

A: The work that we do is extremely diverse, largely due to our comprehensive range of services:

Live-in care – an alternative to residential care and nursing homes. A professional carer will live in a client’s property and support them with their daily tasks.

– an alternative to residential care and nursing homes. A professional carer will live in a client’s property and support them with their daily tasks. Respite care – a term used for short-term or temporary care. It provides a break for families from their caring duties. This can take place at home or in a residential setting.

– a term used for short-term or temporary care. It provides a break for families from their caring duties. This can take place at home or in a residential setting. Paediatric care – working with children from toddlers to adolescents. This approach is family-centred and aims to facilitate independence and emotional wellbeing.

– working with children from toddlers to adolescents. This approach is family-centred and aims to facilitate independence and emotional wellbeing. Palliative care – also known as end-of-life care. This is treatment and support for people with life-limiting illnesses.

Q: Are care shift patterns flexible and regular?

A: Care work is a 24/7 profession! This brings a lot of freedom and availability when it comes to the shifts desired by carers. Parents who would rather take early or late shifts, or part-time carers with other commitments, can always speak to their managers about preferred shift times.

In my experience, carers who are open and honest about their preferred schedules usually get the times that work best for them.

