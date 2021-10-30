You’re the one that I want! – happy 10th anniversary Hostry Festival 

How did Olivia Newton-John become patron of a Norfolk festival? Hostry Festival artistic director and co-founder Stash Kirkbride explains all.

Everyone knows him as Stash, but he’s actually Stanislas - named for a Russian submarine captain who docked at his parents’ oyster restaurant in Perth.

Soon afterwards his parents, two sisters, one brother and six-month old Stash, moved to Norfolk. The anecdote is typically unconventional. And once settled in Norfolk family life was far from ordinary.

“I only went to school for six days,” he said. “We were all home educated. I learned by example, by doing projects around the house.”

The children staged their own plays, were taken to the theatre and read to a lot – but Stash didn’t learn to read or write himself until he was 15. From the age of 10 he was also a carer for his much loved and missed father. “He died in my arms when I was 15,” said Stash. “Caring for him for four years, I loved every day of it and it taught me a lot. I think I learned absolutely everything I needed to know from the age of 10 to 15.”

His father was a television producer and director (as well as running that restaurant) and one of the contestants on his Australian talent show was a young Olivia Newton-John. “She sat on a stool and did a song with a guitar,” said Stash. Olivia went on to star in Grease and the Kirkbride family moved back to Norfolk. But when Stash started the Hostry Festival he contacted her, mentioned his father, and she agreed to become a patron.

Determined to become an actor, Stash joined as many local amateur dramatic groups as he could, performing with the Sewell Barn Theatre, the Maddermarket Players, the Great Hall Players...He went to drama school at 22 and then worked as an actor and producer. Along the way he made some influential friends

“I have never just been an actor. I have never just been able to do one thing. It seems to be my destiny to bring good people together to make good work happen in a safe and nurturing way,” he said.

When he returned to his home city, his friends Rebecca Chapman and Peter Barrow came too.

Hostry Festival founders Stash Kirkbride, Peter Beck, Rebecca Chapman and Peter Barrow - Credit: The Hostry Festival

Stash Kirkbride, Hostry Festival artistic director and co-founder, outside the Hostry, Norwich Cathedral - Credit: Mark Ivan Benfield

Soon he was looking for a venue to put on a play – and fell in love with the new Hostry building at the Cathedral. With Peter, Rebecca, and Peter Beck, he secured permission to produce a play and a concert. A year later there was another play, a few more events – and the addition of not only the word ‘festival’ but the word ‘annual’ too.

“As soon as the first year was a success it was inevitable that I came up with a festival!” he said. “I have a habit of making things seem more established than they are!”

His faith was rewarded. Today the Hostry Festival, officially a not-for-profit community interest project, runs projects across Norfolk and has attracted some very famous names as participants and patrons. It has also provided experience and training for hundreds of volunteers.

“To our credit we have commissioned over 100 projects, worked with nearly 1,000 volunteers and hosted over 200 events,” said Stash. “Getting everyone together to see how far we can all go up the creative ladder has always interested me. We have people who have recently worked at the National Theatre to people in am dram to people who have never acted before. But there would be none of it without Peter Barrow’s philanthropy.”

The fortnight of drama, music, conversation and celebrities showcases the talents of internationally-known names alongside local people with disabilities, brings painters on to the streets, revives little-known plays and gives a platform to talented people working in the arts across Norfolk. One of Stash’s highlights of its first 10 years was Boy in the Lighthouse with Total Ensemble. “I think we were probably the first mainstream festival to have a boy with Down’s Syndrome playing the central role,” said Stash.

The festival also attracts national and international stars to Norfolk, and patrons, alongside Olivia Newton-John, include Melvyn Bragg, Hayley Mills and Susan Hampshire.

Hayley appears at the festival this year and Stash explained he first met her when asked to sing a comic song at a big event. “Hayley Mills came bounding up to me and said, ‘Where have you been all our lives?’ Twenty years later he asked her to be a patron.

Festival patron and Sheriff of Norwich Caroline Jarrold said: “The way Peter Barrow and Stash Kirkbride have worked together to develop this extraordinary programme is very exciting and very special for Norfolk. It’s independent. They do what they want. They do what they believe in, and they bring together some tremendous artists, both well known professional world class names as well as many local people, so it’s very special that this happens in Norwich.”

Three years ago Stash was asked to guest direct the Holt Festival. “It was the first time a job was offered to me without me having to persevere, badger, pursue!” he said. “I push at doors – and then I hope I leave the door open for people to follow.

“I’ve worked with some of the best actors. These are kind, wonderful people. That’s the only requirement we have, for people to be nice to each other and kind to each other.”

Hostry Festival events continue until November 10.

Actress Stephanie Beacham, star of television classics from Dynasty to The Real Marigold Hotel, will be in conversation with former Norwich Theatre Royal chief executive, and festival patron, Peter Wilson on October 30 and Oscar winner and festival patron Hayley Mills will be in conversation with Stash Kirkbride at the Hostry on October 31. hostryfestival.org