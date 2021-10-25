Remember, life's too short to have everything

Opinion

Published: 5:00 PM October 25, 2021 Updated: 5:40 PM October 25, 2021

Ruth Davies says life's too short to have it all. - Credit: Ruth Davies

A friend of mine mentioned she had felt furious when her own mother had told her, after the birth of her first child, that she couldn’t have it all.

Yes she could she shouted. She felt defiant, and how dare she be told otherwise.

My generation were brought up to know we could be wonderful home makers and mothers alongside a seamless and very important career.

We were clearly instructed this is a must, because if men can, then why can’t we?

Yet no man I know has ever been tied to a baby because he’s lactating, something which does somewhat make having it all a bit tricky.

But hey, we make it work, that’s what we women do. No problem. A solution can always be found.

Pump, express, feed, work, pump, express, feed, work… However, this relies heavily on a baby who takes a bottle. Mine don’t, as it goes, but no issues.

A tiny baby can be under the crook of an arm while a lap top balances precariously on a knee and feed, type, feed, leak, mop up, feed, type, work, repeat can ensue.

Then the baby gets bigger and the juggle grows but it’s fine. Again, it’s just what we do, and in a bid to have it all we must simply hone the skill. Simple. Easy, see.

Also, at some point in the day, every day, we must exercise. For we must look good, feel better, be healthy.

Eat five a day and do 250 sit ups, perhaps go for a swim, or a run, or a jog. No, swimming is pretty hard with a baby isn’t it?

Sit ups too, although with a post-partum mum tum perhaps there’s never been a better time. Get a jogging buggy, that’s what we need.

A jogging buggy to run to the shop avec bébé, buy fruit and vegetables to make smoothies and chai drinks then run home ticking exercise and health off the list before feeding the baby and trying to do a bit of the work repeat cycle again.

At some point the washing needs doing, hanging out and the dry pile ironed, folded and put away. The floor needs mopping, toilet bleaching, shower doors shining.

The windows are a disgrace, must do something about those too. Get up early, that’s the ticket. An early rise to spick and span the house and it’s all sorted.

Start at 4am, get it done, then knock out the packed lunches while making breakfast, great. What a plan.

School run cuts into the morning a touch but why not combine with the buggy jog? Get the big kids on scooters, nip to school while getting the endorphins going, return via shop for fruit and veg, arrive back to sparkling house and work, feed, repeat…

Ah but babies need to play don’t they? We need to ensure the earliest of education is bestowed upon them for many studies show it is the most important - they need to enjoy themselves too.

Ok, cleaning, breakfast, lunches, school, exercise, five a day, work, feed, work and feed a bit more, pop to Gymboree, entertain, educate and have fun. Is that it?

No! We must not forget to socialise and the post Gymboree hour must be spent in the café enjoying a mochaccino and scone while chatting to like-minded mums and sharing stories of, well, having it all.

Suddenly it’s school pick up time but that’s in hand. Whizz home in car.

No, not car, must remember to be green and have clean eco foot-print.

Get bus, arrive at school by skin of teeth, pick up bigger children and whizz them home on scooters while you run behind carrying babe and toddler because you couldn’t fit the jogging buggy on a bus and took the sling instead.

The sling also shows people you are an earth mother – tick - so it worked well at Gymbo. Not so well trying to keep up with 20mph scooter kids! More exercise though, it’s all good.

Home and just a few emails to send. Snacks made and dished out, supper on the stove, baby on the boob and the 2 unread emails have turned to 25. Well, you did take that social break after all, what did you expect?

Emails sent, three fights refereed, TVs changed channels for the little ones who can’t make up their minds, the second round of snacks cleared up, another baby feed, supper eaten, bed…

Not bed. Don’t be ridiculous! Bed is for those who let things go, let things give. I’m having it all.

Make up on, baby-sitter secured, out for a date night with the husband and dancing with friends. Home, bed, four hours sleep before the toilets need a clean, there will be a night feed in there somewhere and one of the children will probably be sick.

Because, there’s four of them, it’s winter and law of averages and all that!

The washing machine bangs on 24/7 as always but hey, we’re having it all!

Only, I’m not sure I want it all now actually. I think perhaps letting a few things slip might be ok. Being late, looking like a scarecrow on the school run, staying just about on top of the washing and cleaning might have to do.

High flying careers I’m happy to pass by, nights out likewise and I’ll choose earning just enough money to stay at home and look after the kiddos instead. I’m not sure I want to be angry with the people who say “you can’t have it all”, I think I want to join them.

We can have it all but frankly, I’ll just take the good bits, and to hell with the rest because life’s too short to have everything.