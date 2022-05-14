Why I love Norfolk: Haychley Webb
- Credit: Contributed
Memory
Seeing the hares boxing by Reedham Swing Bridge as the sun rose in the morning - I used to work on the railway.
Landmark
Strangers' Hall in Norwich. It's such a fascinating place, full of Norwich history.
Day out
It's got to be the winter tradition of wrapping up warm and driving to Horsey to see the seals flopping around on the beach.
Pub
The Louis Marchesi in Norwich. I've seen some brilliant live music acts there in the Crypt.
Place to eat
Grosvenor Fish Bar in Norwich. I have lovely memories of stuffing our faces with delicious food there in summer!
Beach
Happisburgh. My boyfriend grew up spending his summers there and it's a special place for us both.
Shop
Norwich Art Shop. This is cheating a little bit as I have a permanent wall space there for my art, but it's genuinely a great community of local artists and I meet so many interesting people when I'm duty artist there
Export
The Norfolk dialect. Can you think of anything cuter than calling a ladybird 'Bishy Barnabee'?
Walk
Harrison's Wood in Norwich. It's a beautiful woodland that transports you to a faraway place.