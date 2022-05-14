News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Why I love Norfolk: Haychley Webb

Author Picture Icon

Emma Lee

Published: 4:00 PM May 14, 2022
Norfolk linocut printmaker Haychley Webb

Norfolk linocut printmaker Haychley Webb - Credit: Contributed

Memory

Seeing the hares boxing by Reedham Swing Bridge as the sun rose in the morning - I used to work on the railway.

Strangers' Hall

Historic Strangers' Hall in Norwich - Credit: Denise Bradley

Landmark 

Strangers' Hall in Norwich. It's such a fascinating place, full of Norwich history.

Day out

It's got to be the winter tradition of wrapping up warm and driving to Horsey to see the seals flopping around on the beach.

A seal pup at Horsey

Haychley loves a winter trip to see the seal pups at Horsey - Credit: citizenside.com

Pub

The Louis Marchesi in Norwich. I've seen some brilliant live music acts there in the Crypt.

The Grosvenor Fish Bar, Norwich

The Grosvenor Fish Bar in Norwich is one of Haychley's favourite places to eat - Credit: Antony Kelly

Place to eat

Grosvenor Fish Bar in Norwich. I have lovely memories of stuffing our faces with delicious food there in summer!

Beach

Happisburgh. My boyfriend grew up spending his summers there and it's a special place for us both.

Shop 

Norwich Art Shop. This is cheating a little bit as I have a permanent wall space there for my art, but it's genuinely a great community of local artists and I meet so many interesting people when I'm duty artist there

Export

The Norfolk dialect. Can you think of anything cuter than calling a ladybird 'Bishy Barnabee'?

Walk

Harrison's Wood in Norwich. It's a beautiful woodland that transports you to a faraway place.


Norfolk

