Former gospel hall sells for more than double its guide price at auction

Published: 1:30 PM June 24, 2021

The Gospel Hall in Reedham sold for £176,500, despite a guide price of £60,000-£80,000 - Credit: William H Brown

A former gospel hall in a Norfolk village sold for double its guide price yesterday, as it went under the virtual hammer with William H Brown.

The Gospel Hall at The Hills, Reedham, sold for £176,500 at an online property auction - despite the top end of its guide being just £80,000.

The hall, which overlooks the river from an elevated position in the village, was put up for sale after congregation numbers dwindled. It includes the main hall as well as a kitchen, cloakrooms and a garden.

But the property wasn't the only lot to fetch higher than its guide price at William H Brown's latest online auction, as many of the lots on offer achieved well over their guide prices.

Building and land in Ditchingham Dam guide sold for £83,500 - Credit: William H Brown

Rosedene, a two-bedroom bungalow in White Horse Common, sold for £203,500 - Credit: William H Brown

Some of the other sales included:

A barn adjacent to Willow Farm Barn in Skeyton, which sold for £10,000 above its guide, for £260,000.

An end-terrace two-bedroom house on Exmouth Road in Great Yarmouth, which sold for £15,000 above its guide price for £65,000.

A three-bedroom house with parking and gardens on Lodore Avenue in Hellesdon, near Norwich, which sold for £186,000.

A two-bedroom bungalow in need of refurbishment, and with the potential to extend in White Horse Common, which sold £63,500 above its guide price, for £203,500.

Land at Ditchingham Dam which sold for £85,500, £45,500 over its guide price.

A mid-terrace, two-bedroom house on Granville Road in Great Yarmouth, which sold for £40,000 above its guide price, for £75,000.

A parcel of land next to the beach in Heacham, offering various potential uses, which sold for £193,500, £88,500 above its guide price of £105,000.

46 North Beach, Heacham, sold for £193,500 - Credit: William H Brown

William H Brown's next sale is a national two-day auction which will take place on July 27 and July 28.

Lots can be entered up until Friday, July 2 - for more information, contact the team on 01603 598 975.

