Live the good life: Listed farmhouse for sale for £700,000 after renovation

Published: 5:15 PM June 18, 2021 Updated: 5:36 PM June 18, 2021

The property is set in two acres of idyllic gardens on the Norfolk-Suffolk border - Credit: Fine & Country

If you've ever wanted to move to the country to get a taste of the 'good life', then this four-bedroom listed farmhouse for sale near the Norfolk-Suffolk border might be exactly what you're looking for.

White House Farm, for sale for offers over £700,000, is located in Haddiscoe and is Grade II listed - and despite its deceptive Georgian-style front, it's believed to date from the late 17th or early 18th century.

Understandably, it has been extended and modernised over the years, most recently by its current owners who relocated from London.

White House Farm, Haddiscoe, is for sale for offers over £700,000 - Credit: Fine & Country

The property has been beautifully restored throughout - Credit: Fine & Country

The house is stylish with rustic details - Credit: Fine & Country

One of two reception rooms at this property in Haddiscoe, which is on the market for offers over £700,000 - Credit: Fine & Country

The dining room at White House Farm, for sale in Haddiscoe - Credit: Fine & Country

Selling agents Fine & Country say that they have "painstakingly restored and refurbished the property," stripping it right back to its bare bones and using authentic and traditional materials to give it a new lease of life - but there's still the opportunity for more work to be done, should new owners want to.

The owners have drawings and rough plans to add a reception room to the back of the house, with an additional and wider staircase and a bedroom above it. There is also potential to increase the size of the kitchen.

White House Farm currently offers two reception rooms at the front of the house, as well as a kitchen, utility room, study, boot room and cloakroom downstairs.

One of four bedrooms at this renovated period property for sale in Haddiscoe - Credit: Fine & Country

Four bedrooms are arranged over the first and second floors - Credit: Fine & Country

One of the bathrooms features a roll-top bath - Credit: Fine & Country

The property is set within two acres with the property to purchase up to a further 20 by separate negotiation - Credit: Fine & Country

The property is set in around two acres, with further acreage available by negotiation - Credit: Fine & Country

Four bedrooms, including a master with en suite, are arranged over the first and second floors.

Outside, the property has a driveway and space for several vehicles. It sits in around two acres, although a further 20 acres of pasture land and useful outbuildings may be available by separate negotiation.

PROPERTY FACTS

Thorpe Road, Haddiscoe

OIEO £700,000

Fine & Country, 01502 455044, www.fineandcountry.com

