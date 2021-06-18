News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Live the good life: Listed farmhouse for sale for £700,000 after renovation

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:15 PM June 18, 2021    Updated: 5:36 PM June 18, 2021
Large white farmhouse set behind lush green gardens with specimen trees and wooden sculptures

The property is set in two acres of idyllic gardens on the Norfolk-Suffolk border - Credit: Fine & Country

If you've ever wanted to move to the country to get a taste of the 'good life', then this four-bedroom listed farmhouse for sale near the Norfolk-Suffolk border might be exactly what you're looking for.

White House Farm, for sale for offers over £700,000, is located in Haddiscoe and is Grade II listed - and despite its deceptive Georgian-style front, it's believed to date from the late 17th or early 18th century.

Understandably, it has been extended and modernised over the years, most recently by its current owners who relocated from London.

Large 18th century farmhouse with blue-framed windows and a wooden door behind large sweeping lawn

White House Farm, Haddiscoe, is for sale for offers over £700,000 - Credit: Fine & Country

Large bright reception room with high ceilings, painted timber beam, wooden floors, sofa, coffee tables

The property has been beautifully restored throughout - Credit: Fine & Country

Dining area with wooden table and chairs on a pamment tiled floor and a large brick-built hearth

The house is stylish with rustic details - Credit: Fine & Country

Large timber-beamed reception space with dining and living area partitioned by a half-height wall

One of two reception rooms at this property in Haddiscoe, which is on the market for offers over £700,000 - Credit: Fine & Country

Timber-framed dining room with wooden dresser, table, chairs and hanging lantern in the centre

The dining room at White House Farm, for sale in Haddiscoe - Credit: Fine & Country

Selling agents Fine & Country say that they have "painstakingly restored and refurbished the property," stripping it right back to its bare bones and using authentic and traditional materials to give it a new lease of life - but there's still the opportunity for more work to be done, should new owners want to.

The owners have drawings and rough plans to add a reception room to the back of the house, with an additional and wider staircase and a bedroom above it. There is also potential to increase the size of the kitchen.

White House Farm currently offers two reception rooms at the front of the house, as well as a kitchen, utility room, study, boot room and cloakroom downstairs.

Large double bedroom with high ceilings and a four posted bed and huge 18th century-style fireplace

One of four bedrooms at this renovated period property for sale in Haddiscoe - Credit: Fine & Country

Large bedroom with bed, wooden stable door and timber beam

Four bedrooms are arranged over the first and second floors - Credit: Fine & Country

Country-chic bathroom with sage coloured wood panelling, a white roll-top bath, basin, shelving and timber ceiling

One of the bathrooms features a roll-top bath - Credit: Fine & Country

Large whitewashed farmhouse behind two trees set back in acre of long green grass

The property is set within two acres with the property to purchase up to a further 20 by separate negotiation - Credit: Fine & Country

View from window overlooking extensive lawned gardens with a variety of mature trees

The property is set in around two acres, with further acreage available by negotiation - Credit: Fine & Country

Four bedrooms, including a master with en suite, are arranged over the first and second floors.

Outside, the property has a driveway and space for several vehicles. It sits in around two acres, although a further 20 acres of pasture land and useful outbuildings may be available by separate negotiation. 

For more information, contact Fine & Country.

PROPERTY FACTS
Thorpe Road, Haddiscoe
OIEO £700,000
Fine & Country, 01502 455044, www.fineandcountry.com

