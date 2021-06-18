Live the good life: Listed farmhouse for sale for £700,000 after renovation
- Credit: Fine & Country
If you've ever wanted to move to the country to get a taste of the 'good life', then this four-bedroom listed farmhouse for sale near the Norfolk-Suffolk border might be exactly what you're looking for.
White House Farm, for sale for offers over £700,000, is located in Haddiscoe and is Grade II listed - and despite its deceptive Georgian-style front, it's believed to date from the late 17th or early 18th century.
Understandably, it has been extended and modernised over the years, most recently by its current owners who relocated from London.
Selling agents Fine & Country say that they have "painstakingly restored and refurbished the property," stripping it right back to its bare bones and using authentic and traditional materials to give it a new lease of life - but there's still the opportunity for more work to be done, should new owners want to.
The owners have drawings and rough plans to add a reception room to the back of the house, with an additional and wider staircase and a bedroom above it. There is also potential to increase the size of the kitchen.
White House Farm currently offers two reception rooms at the front of the house, as well as a kitchen, utility room, study, boot room and cloakroom downstairs.
Four bedrooms, including a master with en suite, are arranged over the first and second floors.
Outside, the property has a driveway and space for several vehicles. It sits in around two acres, although a further 20 acres of pasture land and useful outbuildings may be available by separate negotiation.
For more information, contact Fine & Country.
PROPERTY FACTS
Thorpe Road, Haddiscoe
OIEO £700,000
Fine & Country, 01502 455044, www.fineandcountry.com
