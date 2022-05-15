'Opulent' farmhouse with pond on sale for £799k
- Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys
This modern five-bed farmhouse in Watton is on the market for £799,995.
Meadow Gardens was built 13 years ago by an award-winning local developer.
Estate agent Sowerbys called it "opulent and majestic."
It is built out of flemish bond bricks with wooden window frames and has an exposed flint elevation.
The house opens to the front hall. To the right is the sitting room with a large brick fireplace and the drawing room.
To the left is the dining room which leads into the kitchen, the utility room and the conservatory which has a bar and a fireplace.
In the basement there is a large wine cellar.
Upstairs there are three bedrooms and a family bathroom. The master bedroom has a dressing area and an en suite.
The second floor has two further bedrooms, a shared bathroom and eaves storage.
The annex has a kitchen, a toilet and a large bedroom upstairs. It is attached to the double garage.
The garden is a third of an acre. The front garden is the largest, with a large south-facing lawn and pond.
The westerly back garden is more private with established beds and shrubs.
The property is in the market town of Watton, 23 miles from Norwich.
PROPERTY FACTS
Watton
Guide Price: £799,995
Sowerbys, 01953 884522, www.sowerbys.com