News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

'Opulent' farmhouse with pond on sale for £799k

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 8:49 AM May 15, 2022
xxx_01_MEADOWGARDENS_WATTON_MAY22

Meadow Gardens is a farmhouse on the market in Watton - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

This modern five-bed farmhouse in Watton is on the market for £799,995.

Meadow Gardens was built 13 years ago by an award-winning local developer.

Estate agent Sowerbys called it "opulent and majestic."

xxx_02_MEADOWGARDENS_WATTON_MAY22

The front of the house has growing wisteria - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

xxx_03_MEADOWGARDENS_WATTON_MAY22

The sitting room has a large brick fireplace - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

It is built out of flemish bond bricks with wooden window frames and has an exposed flint elevation.

The house opens to the front hall. To the right is the sitting room with a large brick fireplace and the drawing room.

xxx_04_MEADOWGARDENS_WATTON_MAY22

The dining room has a large fireplace and exposed brick walls - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

xxx_05_MEADOWGARDENS_WATTON_MAY22

The famhouse-style kitchen has a range oven and tiled floor - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

To the left is the dining room which leads into the kitchen, the utility room and the conservatory which has a bar and a fireplace.

In the basement there is a large wine cellar.

xxx_06_MEADOWGARDENS_WATTON_MAY22

The conservatory has a large brick fireplace and a bar - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

xxx_07_MEADOWGARDENS_WATTON_MAY22

The bar in the conservatory - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

Most Read

  1. 1 Seaside bar taken over for three weeks by Hollywood crew shooting film
  2. 2 Police stop 85 vehicles in one day amid safety crackdown
  3. 3 'Tesla-like' robot hub set for Norfolk former RAF base
  1. 4 Lowestoft's new beach huts hit the market at £30,000 each
  2. 5 'Don't demonise us', say holiday let owners
  3. 6 Dog and group cut off by tide saved after being spotted waist-high in water
  4. 7 Couple put 'TARDIS' home with 'amazing' sea views up for sale for £475k
  5. 8 Driver with expired license overtakes police at 95mph
  6. 9 BMW motorbike seized after rider found to have no licence or insurance
  7. 10 'London girl' transforms her Norfolk home into the ultimate retreat

Upstairs there are three bedrooms and a family bathroom. The master bedroom has a dressing area and an en suite.

The second floor has two further bedrooms, a shared bathroom and eaves storage.

xxx_08_MEADOWGARDENS_WATTON_MAY22

The basement has a large wine cellar - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

xxx_09_MEADOWGARDENS_WATTON_MAY22

The master bedroom has a dressing area and an en suite - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

The annex has a kitchen, a toilet and a large bedroom upstairs. It is attached to the double garage.

The garden is a third of an acre. The front garden is the largest, with a large south-facing lawn and pond.

xxx_10_MEADOWGARDENS_WATTON_MAY22

The shared bedroom on the first floor - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

xxx_11_MEADOWGARDENS_WATTON_MAY22

One of the bedrooms on the first floor - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

The westerly back garden is more private with established beds and shrubs.

The property is in the market town of Watton, 23 miles from Norwich.

xxx_12_MEADOWGARDENS_WATTON_MAY22

The rear garden is more private with shrubs and established beds - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

xxx_13_MEADOWGARDENS_WATTON_MAY22

The front garden is south-facing and is mainly laid to lawn - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

PROPERTY FACTS

Watton

Guide Price: £799,995

Sowerbys, 01953 884522, www.sowerbys.com

Watton News

Don't Miss

Speed check

Extra speed check camera vans to target Norfolk's 'village speeders'

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
xxx_FOLLYLANE_CLAXTON_MAY22

Country house with three flats, treehouse and pool up for sale

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A woman from Norfolk has died after she was stung by a wasp at a bar in Spain.

Norfolk woman dies after being stung by wasp in Spain

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Ford & Slater

Tributes to "highly-valued" technician who died at Norfolk DAF dealership

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon