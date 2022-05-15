'Opulent' farmhouse with pond on sale for £799k

8:49 AM May 15, 2022

Published: 8:49 AM May 15, 2022

Meadow Gardens is a farmhouse on the market in Watton - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

This modern five-bed farmhouse in Watton is on the market for £799,995.

Meadow Gardens was built 13 years ago by an award-winning local developer.

Estate agent Sowerbys called it "opulent and majestic."

The front of the house has growing wisteria - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

The sitting room has a large brick fireplace - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

It is built out of flemish bond bricks with wooden window frames and has an exposed flint elevation.

The house opens to the front hall. To the right is the sitting room with a large brick fireplace and the drawing room.

The dining room has a large fireplace and exposed brick walls - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

The famhouse-style kitchen has a range oven and tiled floor - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

To the left is the dining room which leads into the kitchen, the utility room and the conservatory which has a bar and a fireplace.

In the basement there is a large wine cellar.

The conservatory has a large brick fireplace and a bar - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

The bar in the conservatory - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

Upstairs there are three bedrooms and a family bathroom. The master bedroom has a dressing area and an en suite.

The second floor has two further bedrooms, a shared bathroom and eaves storage.

The basement has a large wine cellar - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

The master bedroom has a dressing area and an en suite - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

The annex has a kitchen, a toilet and a large bedroom upstairs. It is attached to the double garage.

The garden is a third of an acre. The front garden is the largest, with a large south-facing lawn and pond.

The shared bedroom on the first floor - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

One of the bedrooms on the first floor - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

The westerly back garden is more private with established beds and shrubs.

The property is in the market town of Watton, 23 miles from Norwich.

The rear garden is more private with shrubs and established beds - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

The front garden is south-facing and is mainly laid to lawn - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

PROPERTY FACTS

Watton

Guide Price: £799,995

Sowerbys, 01953 884522, www.sowerbys.com