Home with Retro mint green bathroom for sale for £110,000

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 4:08 PM May 19, 2021   
New Bridge, Upwell, Norfolk

This cute terraced home comes with a retro bathroom suite, now coming back in fashion. - Credit: Maxey Grounds

A two bedroom mid terrace in a Norfolk village with a coloured bathroom suite - coming back in fashion - is for sale.

New Bridge, Upwell, Norfolk

Back in vogue: This mint green bathroom suite could be worth hanging onto, in the house in Upwell for sale. - Credit: Maxey Grounds

The cottage in New Bridge, Upwell needs work but does have an original 1960s-1970s bathroom. The mint green coloured sink, bath complete with soap dish and toilet roll holder are all part of an original suite put in decades ago. The avocado green is the colour many people remember but the suites also came in dark blue, pale pink, turquoise and the mint green.

And many home owners are now choosing to keep them rather than rip them out in favour of new white ones.

New Bridge, Upwell

Inside the house in New Bridge, Upwell, for sale. - Credit: Maxey Grounds

The little house for sale has a lounge, kitchen/diner, downstairs cloakroom and the bathroom. Outside it has a garden and it looks over towards the river Nene. It's for sale with no chain.

Or how about these DIY dream projects?

Kings Arms Street, North Walsham, Norfolk

This cottage in North Walsham is for sale for £115,000. - Credit: Auction House

You may also want to watch:

2, Lower Cottage, Kings Arms Street, North Walsham; for sale for £115,000.

Kings Arms Street, North Walsham, Norfolk

Outside at the cottage for sale in Kings Arms Street, North Walsham. - Credit: Auction House

This mid terraced cottage with two bedrooms has an upstairs bathroom, a conservatory and a private front garden.

Oak Street, Feltwell, Norfolk

The home in Oak Street, Feltwell, for sale. - Credit: William H Brown

Oak Street, Feltwell, for sale for £100,000.

Oak Street, Feltwell, Norfolk

Oak Street, Feltwell, for sale. - Credit: William H Brown

This auction lot has one bedroom and outside a garden as well as two allocated parking spaces.

Norfolk

