A two bedroom mid terrace in a Norfolk village with a coloured bathroom suite - coming back in fashion - is for sale.

The cottage in New Bridge, Upwell needs work but does have an original 1960s-1970s bathroom. The mint green coloured sink, bath complete with soap dish and toilet roll holder are all part of an original suite put in decades ago. The avocado green is the colour many people remember but the suites also came in dark blue, pale pink, turquoise and the mint green.

And many home owners are now choosing to keep them rather than rip them out in favour of new white ones.

The little house for sale has a lounge, kitchen/diner, downstairs cloakroom and the bathroom. Outside it has a garden and it looks over towards the river Nene. It's for sale with no chain.

