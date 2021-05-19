Home with Retro mint green bathroom for sale for £110,000
- Credit: Maxey Grounds
A two bedroom mid terrace in a Norfolk village with a coloured bathroom suite - coming back in fashion - is for sale.
The cottage in New Bridge, Upwell needs work but does have an original 1960s-1970s bathroom. The mint green coloured sink, bath complete with soap dish and toilet roll holder are all part of an original suite put in decades ago. The avocado green is the colour many people remember but the suites also came in dark blue, pale pink, turquoise and the mint green.
And many home owners are now choosing to keep them rather than rip them out in favour of new white ones.
The little house for sale has a lounge, kitchen/diner, downstairs cloakroom and the bathroom. Outside it has a garden and it looks over towards the river Nene. It's for sale with no chain.
Or how about these DIY dream projects?
You may also want to watch:
2, Lower Cottage, Kings Arms Street, North Walsham; for sale for £115,000.
This mid terraced cottage with two bedrooms has an upstairs bathroom, a conservatory and a private front garden.
Oak Street, Feltwell, for sale for £100,000.
This auction lot has one bedroom and outside a garden as well as two allocated parking spaces.