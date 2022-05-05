Norfolk buildings named among winners of prestigious award

Two Norfolk buildings have been named among the winners of a prestigious architecture award.

BlueSky Barn and Studio Nencini were recognised alongside 15 other buildings from across the East of England by the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) East.

BlueSky Barn, located in Church Farm near Reepham, was designed by 31/44 Architects and Taylor Made Space while Studio Nencini, in Norwich's Golden Triangle, was brought to life by Alder Brisco.

Studio Nencini, Norfolk. - Credit: RIBA East

Tom Holbrook, regional jury chair, said: “The 17 winning projects in the eastern region this year illustrate the sheer diversity that architects’ spatial intelligence can contribute to society: from the most modest single-room extension through to complex civic projects that have been crafted over years."

RIBA East Award winners will now be considered for a highly-coveted RIBA National Award in recognition of their architectural excellence.

The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize for the best building of the year will then be drawn from the RIBA National Award-winning projects.

Inside BlueSky Barn. - Credit: RIBA East

The Water Tower by Tonkin Liu, near Castle Acre, Swaffham, was named by RIBA as the winner of the Stephen Lawrence Prize in 2021.