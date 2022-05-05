News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Norfolk buildings named among winners of prestigious award

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 12:00 PM May 5, 2022
BlueSky barn, Norfolk

BlueSky Barn, located in Church Farm near Reepham in Norfolk - Credit: Denise Bradley

Two Norfolk buildings have been named among the winners of a prestigious architecture award.

BlueSky Barn and Studio Nencini were recognised alongside 15 other buildings from across the East of England by the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) East.

BlueSky Barn, located in Church Farm near Reepham, was designed by 31/44 Architects and Taylor Made Space while Studio Nencini, in Norwich's Golden Triangle, was brought to life by Alder Brisco.

Studio Nencini, Norfolk.

Studio Nencini, Norfolk. - Credit: RIBA East

Tom Holbrook, regional jury chair, said: “The 17 winning projects in the eastern region this year illustrate the sheer diversity that architects’ spatial intelligence can contribute to society: from the most modest single-room extension through to complex civic projects that have been crafted over years."

RIBA East Award winners will now be considered for a highly-coveted RIBA National Award in recognition of their architectural excellence.

The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize for the best building of the year will then be drawn from the RIBA National Award-winning projects.

Inside BlueSky Barn.

Inside BlueSky Barn. - Credit: RIBA East

The Water Tower by Tonkin Liu, near Castle Acre, Swaffham, was named by RIBA as the winner of the Stephen Lawrence Prize in 2021.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

The mash tun and spirit stills at the English Whisky Company at Roudham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Restaurant ceases trading at distillery visitor centre

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The school run

Trial traffic ban at school drop-off times to begin this week

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Community Speed Watch volunteer

Village speeders in sights of police after almost 17,000 clocked

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Adam Hale-Sutton, seated second left, who with Chris Ketley, left, and Sam Thain, seated third left

Ukrainian families settle into Norfolk life with bank holiday BBQ

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon