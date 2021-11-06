Rare chance to buy two period cottages for a combined £750,000

The Cottage, Matlaske, is for sale with another cottage for £750,000 - Credit: Sowerbys

A rare opportunity to purchase two historic period homes has come up in a quiet north Norfolk village.

'The Cottage' and 'Chapel Cottage' in Matlaske near Holt are for sale at a combined price of £750,000.

The two properties differ in age and architectural style and would allow for a wide variety of uses - including as a main residence and holiday let or even for multi-generational living.

The Cottage is the older of the two properties and dates back to the 18th century. It includes lots of period features, such as pamment floors, leaded windows, exposed beams and open fireplaces, and has been lovingly restored to offer around 1,600 sq ft of living space.

Accommodation includes a sitting room with an open fireplace, a snug or dining room and a spacious kitchen/breakfast room, complete with a handmade Shaker-style kitchen and informal dining space.

The kitchen features handmade Shaker-style cabinets - Credit: Sowerbys

The sitting room in The Cottage, Matlaske - Credit: Sowerbys

One of three bedrooms in Chapel Cottage, Matlaske - Credit: Sowerbys

You may also want to watch:

Off the kitchen there is a walk-in pantry, and a rear hallway leads to a ground-floor bathroom and a garden room, which provides access to the enclosed rear garden through a set of French doors.

The first-floor is accessed by a turning staircase in the sitting room and leads up to three double bedrooms, all with vaulted and beamed ceilings and served by a cloakroom.

To the rear of The Cottage there is a lovely sun terrace with steps leading up to an enclosed lawn flanked by mature shrubs and flower beds.

To the very rear of the boundary there is a gate through to Chapel Cottage - and although it was built slightly later, in 1823, it is no less charming.

As its name suggests, it is a chapel conversion, with wonderfully quirky and unique interiors and high-vaulted ceilings.

Most of the accommodation is arranged over the ground floor, with a mezzanine level above, and includes a lounge/diner with French doors out into the garden and windows to three sides.

Chapel Cottage has beautiful high-vaulted ceilings - Credit: Sowerbys

The sitting room in Chapel Cottage, Matlaske - Credit: Sowerbys

Chapel Cottage dates back to 1823 - Credit: Sowerbys

Off the main living area there is a kitchen/breakfast room, featuring a Shaker-style kitchen, and two ground-floor double bedrooms which are served by a shower room.

The master bedroom is located upstairs, on the mezzanine, and benefits from its own en suite bathroom.

Outside, Chapel Cottage has a small independent garden, as well as a parking area.

For more information, contact Sowerbys.

PROPERTY FACTS

The Street, Matlaske

Price: £750,000

Sowerbys, 01263 710777, www.sowerbys.com

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.