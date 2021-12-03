'Fantastic' barn conversion with golf simulator and games room is for sale

The Grade II listed barn was converted into a home five or six years ago - Credit: Brown&Co

A five-bedroom home in Long Stratton has come up for sale for offers in excess of £595,000 - and is complete with the perfect space to practise your golf skills.

Tumbrel Barn has a separate games room set up in an outbuilding, which currently houses a golf course simulator. There's also plenty of space for other sporting pursuits, too, as the property sits in grounds of an acre.

An outbuilding is currently used as a golf simulator - Credit: Brown&Co

The Grade II listed barn was converted by the current owners around five or six years ago and boasts a number of character features, including extensive exposed timbers and oak-framed windows and doors.

The property has two double bedrooms on the ground floor, and three upstairs, as well as a living room and kitchen/dining room which both have vaulted ceilings.

The kitchen/dining space - Credit: Brown&Co

The large timber outbuilding in the garden, which is currently used for a golf simulator, could be used for a number of purposes.

David Hinton, sales manager at Brown&Co, selling the property, said: “This fabulous barn conversion offers the flexibility of space to suit a family. There’s five bedrooms but the additional timber outbuilding currently used for the ‘golf’ will, I’m sure, appeal to many youngsters – or those young at heart.

The living space with its huge vaulted ceiling and exposed beams - Credit: Brown&Co

“Whether it’s using that extra space for a golf simulator like the current owners or turning it into a cinema room for those who are less energetic, it’s an added feature that makes this a fantastic home.”

For more information contact David Hinton at Brown&Co on 01603 629871.

PROPERTY FACTS

Long Stratton, Norfolk

Offers in excess of £595,000

Brown&Co, 01603 629871,

www.brown-co.com

