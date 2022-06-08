Bag a bargain as 'delightful' character cottage goes up for sale at auction

Tudor Cottage in Botesdale near Diss will go under the hammer at auction on Wednesday, June 15 - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A Grade II listed character cottage situated in a picturesque village near the Norfolk-Suffolk border will go under the hammer at auction next week.

Tudor Cottage in Botesdale near Diss is listed for sale at a guide price of just £180,000-£200,000, although with bidding open who knows what it might fetch on the day.

A spokesperson for Auction House East Anglia, selling the property, says it has been tenanted for a number of years but is now vacant and in need of some redecoration and minor improvement.

The property requires some updating and improvement - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The property retains a lot of its original charm, with exposed timbers, character features and an inner courtyard garden and is believed to have once formed part of a much bigger property, possibly even a shop.

Historic England describes the original building, which dates back to the 16th century and included Tudor House, as "unusual", with its original plan and function noted as "obscure."

Today, there are two reception rooms, a kitchen and bathroom on the ground floor, with three bedrooms and a cloakroom on the floor above.

The walled garden at the rear - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Outside, there is also a private and fully enclosed walled garden.

The auction will take place at 11am on Wednesday, June 15. For more information, including legal packs, contact Auction House East Anglia.

PROPERTY FACTS

The Street, Botesdale

Guide price: £180,000-£200,000

Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505100

www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia