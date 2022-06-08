News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Bag a bargain as 'delightful' character cottage goes up for sale at auction

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:26 PM June 8, 2022
Pretty white washed cottage on The Street in Botesdale, near Diss, which is up for sale at auction

Tudor Cottage in Botesdale near Diss will go under the hammer at auction on Wednesday, June 15 - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A Grade II listed character cottage situated in a picturesque village near the Norfolk-Suffolk border will go under the hammer at auction next week.

Tudor Cottage in Botesdale near Diss is listed for sale at a guide price of just £180,000-£200,000, although with bidding open who knows what it might fetch on the day.

A spokesperson for Auction House East Anglia, selling the property, says it has been tenanted for a number of years but is now vacant and in need of some redecoration and minor improvement.

Kitchen space at Tudor Cottage, Botesdale, a three bed terrace for sale at auction for £180,000

The property requires some updating and improvement - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The property retains a lot of its original charm, with exposed timbers, character features and an inner courtyard garden and is believed to have once formed part of a much bigger property, possibly even a shop.

Historic England describes the original building, which dates back to the 16th century and included Tudor House, as "unusual", with its original plan and function noted as "obscure."

Today, there are two reception rooms, a kitchen and bathroom on the ground floor, with three bedrooms and a cloakroom on the floor above.

Rear garden enclosed by walls at the back of Tudor Cottage, Botesdale, which is for sale at auction

The walled garden at the rear - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Outside, there is also a private and fully enclosed walled garden.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk firm takes legal action over classic sports car brand
  2. 2 Wife's plea over Norfolk GP who vanished 11 years ago
  3. 3 Classic car day coming to airfield this weekend
  1. 4 Forbidden Norfolk: 6 places you CAN'T visit in the county
  2. 5 75-year-old man charged for renting out properties as brothels
  3. 6 Man found dead on Norfolk beach on Boxing Day named
  4. 7 Two Norfolk restaurants win at national food awards
  5. 8 Five people arrested after cannabis raids in Norfolk village
  6. 9 Gorleston police officer wins share of £100,000 on Hunted
  7. 10 Pub's disused car park turned into 'oasis' beer garden and locals love it

The auction will take place at 11am on Wednesday, June 15. For more information, including legal packs, contact Auction House East Anglia.

PROPERTY FACTS
The Street, Botesdale
Guide price: £180,000-£200,000
Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505100
www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia

Norfolk
Suffolk
Diss News

Don't Miss

A woman in her 40s has died after she fell out of the rear passenger door of a car near Earlham Park

Norwich Live News

Woman in 40s dies after falling out of the back of a car

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Sands Restaurant in Wells has been named one of the best in the country

Norfolk seaside restaurant named as one of the best in the UK

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Platten's fish and chips. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Norfolk chippie cuts staff's hours for same pay

Derin Clark

person
The disused station at County School near North Elmham which would be brought back to a working comm

Norfolk's disused rail lines could be brought back into use

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon