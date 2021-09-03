Listed character cottage for sale in one acre near Norwich for £750,000

Published: 8:00 AM September 3, 2021

Trinity Cottage, Old Costessey, is for sale with Brown & Co for £750,000 - Credit: Brown & Co

A Grade II listed character cottage dating back to the 17th century has come up for sale in Old Costessey, near Norwich, for £750,000.

Trinity Cottage, also known as Tudor Cottage, is for sale with Brown & Co and sits in one acre of land.

It is believed to have been designed as a one-storey house with a lobby entrance and an attic, but after a substantial fire in 1953 it was altered and re-built before further improvements were made in the 1970s.

The living room with fireplace and exposed beams - Credit: Brown & Co

The property dates back to the 17th century but has been altered - Credit: Brown & Co

Today the home has a kitchen, two main reception rooms and stairs leading up to the first floor, where there are four bedrooms, a family bathroom and an en suite.

And despite its age, the property is in very good condition.

David Hinton, sales manager at Brown & Co, says: "The vendors have maintained the property well over the years and it is ready for immediate occupation, being in good decorative order throughout.

"The grounds are more than adequate for a property of this size and type and extend to around one acre, being approached via a drive leading up past the side of the property."

One of four bedrooms, which are all upstairs and off a landing - Credit: Brown & Co

Trinity Cottage sits in a plot of around one acre and comes with a garage, outbuilding and summerhouse - Credit: Brown & Co

Mr Hinton believes that the property, which also includes a garage, store room and summer house, will be of great interest to a buyer looking for a family home, as it is in a prime residential area and only around five miles from Norwich.

For more information contact David Hinton at Brown & Co on

01603 629871.

PROPERTY FACTS

The Street, Old Costessey

Guide price: £750,000

Brown & Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com

