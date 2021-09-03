News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Listed character cottage for sale in one acre near Norwich for £750,000

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 8:00 AM September 3, 2021   
Pretty 17th century L-shaped white cottage with tiled roof, patio courtyard and large gardens

Trinity Cottage, Old Costessey, is for sale with Brown & Co for £750,000 - Credit: Brown & Co

A Grade II listed character cottage dating back to the 17th century has come up for sale in Old Costessey, near Norwich, for £750,000.

Trinity Cottage, also known as Tudor Cottage, is for sale with Brown & Co and sits in one acre of land.

It is believed to have been designed as a one-storey house with a lobby entrance and an attic, but after a substantial fire in 1953 it was altered and re-built before further improvements were made in the 1970s.

Trinity Cottage living room with fireplace and exposed beams

The living room with fireplace and exposed beams - Credit: Brown & Co

Large reception room with wooden floor, exposed beams and bright white painted walls

The property dates back to the 17th century but has been altered - Credit: Brown & Co

Today the home has a kitchen, two main reception rooms and stairs leading up to the first floor, where there are four bedrooms, a family bathroom and an en suite.

And despite its age, the property is in very good condition.

David Hinton, sales manager at Brown & Co, says: "The vendors have maintained the property well over the years and it is ready for immediate occupation, being in good decorative order throughout.

"The grounds are more than adequate for a property of this size and type and extend to around one acre, being approached via a drive leading up past the side of the property."

Pale purple bedroom with sloping ceilings and exposed timber detailing plus carpeted floors

One of four bedrooms, which are all upstairs and off a landing - Credit: Brown & Co

Large lawn garden surrounded by hedges and trees with a timber and glass summerhouse

Trinity Cottage sits in a plot of around one acre and comes with a garage, outbuilding and summerhouse - Credit: Brown & Co

Mr Hinton believes that the property, which also includes a garage, store room and summer house, will be of great interest to a buyer looking for a family home, as it is in a prime residential area and only around five miles from Norwich.

For more information contact David Hinton at Brown & Co on
01603 629871.

PROPERTY FACTS
The Street, Old Costessey
Guide price: £750,000
Brown & Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com

