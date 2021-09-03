Listed character cottage for sale in one acre near Norwich for £750,000
- Credit: Brown & Co
A Grade II listed character cottage dating back to the 17th century has come up for sale in Old Costessey, near Norwich, for £750,000.
Trinity Cottage, also known as Tudor Cottage, is for sale with Brown & Co and sits in one acre of land.
It is believed to have been designed as a one-storey house with a lobby entrance and an attic, but after a substantial fire in 1953 it was altered and re-built before further improvements were made in the 1970s.
Today the home has a kitchen, two main reception rooms and stairs leading up to the first floor, where there are four bedrooms, a family bathroom and an en suite.
And despite its age, the property is in very good condition.
David Hinton, sales manager at Brown & Co, says: "The vendors have maintained the property well over the years and it is ready for immediate occupation, being in good decorative order throughout.
"The grounds are more than adequate for a property of this size and type and extend to around one acre, being approached via a drive leading up past the side of the property."
Mr Hinton believes that the property, which also includes a garage, store room and summer house, will be of great interest to a buyer looking for a family home, as it is in a prime residential area and only around five miles from Norwich.
For more information contact David Hinton at Brown & Co on
01603 629871.
PROPERTY FACTS
The Street, Old Costessey
Guide price: £750,000
Brown & Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com
