Huge Norfolk farmhouse with private moat for sale for £1.5m

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 3:17 PM June 23, 2021   
Large white brick-built farmhouse adjoining walled garden with manicured green lawns

The property is set in seven acres with huge lawns, a walled garden, woodlands and a moat - Credit: Savills

A Grade II listed farmhouse set in seven acres and with its own private moat has come up for sale at a guide price of £1,500,000, amid reports that 'top-end' houses over £1m are in high demand.

"I was hugely impressed by the scale of the farmhouse's rooms," says Savills' property agent Ben Rivett, "with grandeur alongside more cosy rooms, and all set on the edge of a moat with complete privacy."

Even from the outside it's clear that Tibenham Farm offers fine period details, from its ornate octagonal chimneys and leaded windows, which can be spotted from the drive, to the exposed beams and inglenook fireplaces found inside. 

Large white listed farmhouse set back from huge grassy lawn with bright blue sky

Tibenham Farm is on the market at a guide price of £1.5m - Credit: Savills

White farmhouse set in seven acres with huge lawns, a walled garden, woodlands and a moat

The property is set in around seven acres with huge lawns, a walled garden, woodlands and a moat - Credit: Savills

Huge white farmhouse viewed from across a private moat surrounded by trees

Tibenham Farmhouse, which is for sale, has its own private moat - Credit: Savills

Other highlights include the exceptional main hall, which measures 29x19ft and includes a woodburner, as well as the charming drawing room and the contemporary kitchen which includes a breakfast room and has a huge vaulted ceiling.

The farmhouse has five bedrooms in total, including a master with en suite bath/shower room and stairs from the bedroom to a private dressing room.

You may also want to watch:

The main guest bedroom also has the novelty of a staircase up to the second floor, where there is an en suite shower room, and there are a further two bedrooms and a bathroom in the main section of the house.

Light-filled living room with two huge windows, sofas, tiled floor with rugs

One of the reception rooms at Tibenham Farm, a huge listed farmhouse for sale in Norfolk - Credit: Savills

Huge modern kitchen with vaulted ceiling, timber panelling, tiled floor and pine breakfast table

The kitchen is light and airy with a huge vaulted ceiling and timber detailing - Credit: Savills

Dining room inside a spacious farmhouse with terracotta tiled floor, timber beams, large leaded windows

The formal dining room at this £1.5m farmhouse for sale in Tibenham - Credit: Savills

Above the kitchen there is a mezzanine floor which has a staircase up to the second floor, which leads into a self-contained flat. This is currently used as a study but offers real flexibility as it includes a kitchenette and a bed or sitting room.

Adjoining the house is a large walled garden with a generous area of lawn and a number of raised decking areas, which follow the path of the sun from the south to west and offer some wonderful opportunities to enjoy outdoor dining.

To the south is a paved terrace and more gardens, which are mainly laid to lawn and sweep down towards the moat, featuring specimen trees including willow, oak and beech.

Huge living room with wooden floor, timber-beamed ceiling and brick-built hearth

One of four reception rooms at Tibenham Farm, which is on the market for £1.5m - Credit: Savills

Huge double bedroom with plaid-effect floor, sash window, mirror above the bed and patterned wallpaper

There are five bedrooms at the property, including the master which has a dressing room and en suite - Credit: Savills

Contemporary bathroom with freestanding roll-top bath, high wash basin and timber detailing around the ceiling

One of four bath/shower rooms at Tibenham Farm, which is on the market for £1.5m - Credit: Savills

The remaining land comprises woodland with walkways through, as well as further lawns and a large field, much of which has been left untouched to attract wildlife.

The property offers ample off-road parking space and the driveway, which approaches from the south leads to the property's good range of outbuildings. These include a general purpose barn, which provides excellent storage, a workshop and stabling if required, as well as a separate and substantial timber-frame barn. Subject to appropriate planning permissions, this could be converted.

Contact Savills for further details.

Aerial view of substantial farm outbuildings overlooking rolling fields under bright blue sky

The property comes with a range of outbuildings, and could be developed - Credit: Savills

Large timber-framed outbuilding with metal roller door and shingle driveway

One of the outbuildings which could offer further development opportunities - Credit: Savills

PROPERTY FACTS
Long Row, Tibenham
Guide price: £1,500,000
Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com

Norfolk
South Norfolk News

