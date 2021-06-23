Huge Norfolk farmhouse with private moat for sale for £1.5m

Published: 3:17 PM June 23, 2021

The property is set in seven acres with huge lawns, a walled garden, woodlands and a moat - Credit: Savills

A Grade II listed farmhouse set in seven acres and with its own private moat has come up for sale at a guide price of £1,500,000, amid reports that 'top-end' houses over £1m are in high demand.

"I was hugely impressed by the scale of the farmhouse's rooms," says Savills' property agent Ben Rivett, "with grandeur alongside more cosy rooms, and all set on the edge of a moat with complete privacy."

Even from the outside it's clear that Tibenham Farm offers fine period details, from its ornate octagonal chimneys and leaded windows, which can be spotted from the drive, to the exposed beams and inglenook fireplaces found inside.

Tibenham Farm is on the market at a guide price of £1.5m - Credit: Savills

The property is set in around seven acres with huge lawns, a walled garden, woodlands and a moat - Credit: Savills

Tibenham Farmhouse, which is for sale, has its own private moat - Credit: Savills

Other highlights include the exceptional main hall, which measures 29x19ft and includes a woodburner, as well as the charming drawing room and the contemporary kitchen which includes a breakfast room and has a huge vaulted ceiling.

The farmhouse has five bedrooms in total, including a master with en suite bath/shower room and stairs from the bedroom to a private dressing room.

The main guest bedroom also has the novelty of a staircase up to the second floor, where there is an en suite shower room, and there are a further two bedrooms and a bathroom in the main section of the house.

One of the reception rooms at Tibenham Farm, a huge listed farmhouse for sale in Norfolk - Credit: Savills

The kitchen is light and airy with a huge vaulted ceiling and timber detailing - Credit: Savills

The formal dining room at this £1.5m farmhouse for sale in Tibenham - Credit: Savills

Above the kitchen there is a mezzanine floor which has a staircase up to the second floor, which leads into a self-contained flat. This is currently used as a study but offers real flexibility as it includes a kitchenette and a bed or sitting room.

Adjoining the house is a large walled garden with a generous area of lawn and a number of raised decking areas, which follow the path of the sun from the south to west and offer some wonderful opportunities to enjoy outdoor dining.

To the south is a paved terrace and more gardens, which are mainly laid to lawn and sweep down towards the moat, featuring specimen trees including willow, oak and beech.

One of four reception rooms at Tibenham Farm, which is on the market for £1.5m - Credit: Savills

There are five bedrooms at the property, including the master which has a dressing room and en suite - Credit: Savills

One of four bath/shower rooms at Tibenham Farm, which is on the market for £1.5m - Credit: Savills

The remaining land comprises woodland with walkways through, as well as further lawns and a large field, much of which has been left untouched to attract wildlife.

The property offers ample off-road parking space and the driveway, which approaches from the south leads to the property's good range of outbuildings. These include a general purpose barn, which provides excellent storage, a workshop and stabling if required, as well as a separate and substantial timber-frame barn. Subject to appropriate planning permissions, this could be converted.

Contact Savills for further details.

The property comes with a range of outbuildings, and could be developed - Credit: Savills

One of the outbuildings which could offer further development opportunities - Credit: Savills

PROPERTY FACTS

Long Row, Tibenham

Guide price: £1,500,000

Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com

