See inside this rare character home for rent near Norwich

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 1:00 PM September 15, 2021   
Brick-built three-bedroom house with Tudor style timbers for rent on Watton Road, Colney in Norwich

This three-bedroom semi-detached home on Watton Road in Colney is available to rent - Credit: Shipmans

A rare three-bedroom character house has come up for rent in Colney, on the outskirts of Norwich - and it offers a more than convenient commute for those working at UEA or the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

The semi-detached house, which is for let with Shipmans for £1,250 per month, is currently unfurnished and surprisingly spacious, with a large kitchen/breakfast room and separate living and dining rooms.

Its accommodation is modern and clean throughout, although it also boasts a number of lovely character features, including stained glass features in the internal doors and built-in alcove shelving.

Large reception room with cast iron electric fireplace in a three-bed home for sale in Colney, Norwich

Inside one of the reception rooms - Credit: Shipmans

Reception room with built-in alcove shelving and cast iron fireplace in a three-bed house for sale in Colney, Norwich

Inside one of the reception rooms - Credit: Shipmans

Large garden room with black and terracotta tiling in a three-bed house for sale in Colney, Norwich

Inside the garden room - Credit: Shipmans

Fitted kitchen with wooden floors in a three-bedroom home for sale in Colney, Norwich

Inside the fitted kitchen - Credit: Shipmans

It also has a useful utility area, a downstairs cloakroom and a sunroom leading out into the front garden.

Upstairs, there are two good-sized double bedrooms, including a master with an en suite, and a third single bedroom plus a bathroom.

The front garden is private and enclosed by mature hedges and there is an area of lawn to the side.

Spacious brightly painted bathroom in a three-bed home for rent in Colney, Norwich

Inside one of two bathrooms - Credit: Shipmans

Large double bedroom with sloping ceilings and door to en suite in three-bed home for rent in Colney, Norwich

In the master bedroom, which has an en suite - Credit: Shipmans

Utility room with fitted counter tops in this three-bed character home for sale in Colney, Norwich

The utility room - Credit: Shipmans

Large lawn garden surrounded by shrubs and fencing at this three-bed property for sale in Colney, Norwich

There is a large garden at the rear - Credit: Shipmans

At the rear there is a large paved yard with a separate shingled parking area and a further lawn garden with a patio and timber shed.

Contact Shipmans for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
Watton Road, Colney, Norwich
Rental price: £1,250 per calendar month
Shipmans, 01603 950062, www.shipmans.co.uk

