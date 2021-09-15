See inside this rare character home for rent near Norwich
- Credit: Shipmans
A rare three-bedroom character house has come up for rent in Colney, on the outskirts of Norwich - and it offers a more than convenient commute for those working at UEA or the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.
The semi-detached house, which is for let with Shipmans for £1,250 per month, is currently unfurnished and surprisingly spacious, with a large kitchen/breakfast room and separate living and dining rooms.
Its accommodation is modern and clean throughout, although it also boasts a number of lovely character features, including stained glass features in the internal doors and built-in alcove shelving.
It also has a useful utility area, a downstairs cloakroom and a sunroom leading out into the front garden.
Upstairs, there are two good-sized double bedrooms, including a master with an en suite, and a third single bedroom plus a bathroom.
The front garden is private and enclosed by mature hedges and there is an area of lawn to the side.
At the rear there is a large paved yard with a separate shingled parking area and a further lawn garden with a patio and timber shed.
Contact Shipmans for more information.
PROPERTY FACTS
Watton Road, Colney, Norwich
Rental price: £1,250 per calendar month
Shipmans, 01603 950062, www.shipmans.co.uk