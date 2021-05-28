News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Historic cottage for sale for first time in 30 years

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:15 PM May 28, 2021    Updated: 5:31 PM May 28, 2021
White painted farmhouse with bright green door and windows behind cottage style garden with storm porch

The White House in West Beckham, north Norfolk, is on the market at a guide price of £465,000 - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Stateside, The White House refers to the US President's official residence, so it might be a little alarming to hear that it's up for sale.

Thankfully, though, it's not the same one - this one's in Norfolk and according to selling agents, Arnolds Keys, it's full of character and charm.

The White House in West Beckham, near Holt, couldn't be more different than its American counterpart. It's believed to have been built in the early 1800s and was two cottages before being converted into a village pub, known as The Fighting Cocks, in 1845.

It is in fact the first time the historic cottage has come on to the market in around 30 years and is listed for sale at a guide price of £465,000.

Reception room with fabric sofa, two armchairs, coffee table and high ceilings plus feature fireplace with woodburner

The sitting room features a wood-burning stove set into a feature fireplace - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Open-plan dining room with pine table, four chairs and partially beamed room divider leading into a kitchen

The dining room is partially open-plan, leading into a well-sized kitchen and creating a sociable living space - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Accommodation is well-proportioned and arranged in a farmhouse style, with a small storm porch at the front, opening into an entrance lobby which leads into two good-sized reception rooms.

French doors in the sitting room open out on to a courtyard garden and there is a fireplace with a wood-burning stove in the centre of the room.

The dining room, which sits opposite the entrance hall, has a large ceiling beam and is partially open-plan, leading through to a well-fitted kitchen.

There is a further room towards the rear of the house, which could be used as a study or a guest bedroom. It offers access to the garden as well as an adjoining shower room and, because it's on the ground floor, it could even offer scope as accommodation for an elderly relative.

Large double bedroom with double bed, two rugs, timber ceiling beams, door to landing

One of four bedrooms at the property, which is for sale for the first time in around 30 years - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Low maintenance courtyard garden with patio, wooden bench, shrubs in beds and pots

The rear courtyard garden is private, enclosed and low maintenance - Credit: Arnolds Keys

On the first floor there are four bedrooms, three of which are good-sized doubles. The fourth single bedroom is accessed through another of the bedrooms and could offer scope as a dressing room or perhaps a nursery.

The front two bedrooms enjoy lovely views over the front of the house, overlooking open fields, and are all are served by a family bathroom fitted with a bath and a separate shower.

There are neatly landscaped gardens at the front of the property, as well as a paved seating area and a driveway, which leads to a garage.

At the rear there is a private courtyard style garden, as well as a log store.

Contact Arnolds Keys for more details.

PROPERTY FACTS
Church Road, West Beckham
Guide price: £465,000
Arnolds Keys, 01263 658022, www.arnoldskeys.com

