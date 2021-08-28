Is this riverside home set in 15 acres Norfolk's best kept secret?

Published: 8:30 AM August 28, 2021

If you've ever bemoaned your noisy neighbours, wished you had more space or simply wanted to enjoy more of the Norfolk countryside, then this four-bedroom period home for sale in Langley might very well be your dream home.

Listed for sale at a guide price of £725,000, The Round House is nestled at the end of a 1.5-mile long driveway, set within 15 acres of land and has more than a mile of river frontage as well as views over Hardley Windmill. But perhaps best of all? It has no immediate neighbours.

The Round House, Langley, is for sale for at a guide price of £725,000 - Credit: Winkworth

The Round House enjoys a peaceful setting, with river, marshland and field views - Credit: Winkworth

The Round House sits in around 15 acres and is approached by a 1.5-mile drive - Credit: Graeme Taplin

Its 15 acres include meadows, an orchard, grazing land and paddocks, as well as various outbuildings which could offer room to expand or a potential business opportunity.

The home itself is full of character, featuring three reception rooms, a modern kitchen, downstairs cloakroom and good-sized utility, as well as four bedrooms and a family bathroom which can be found upstairs.

Selling agents Winkworth say that the property, which it describes as "Norfolk's best kept secret" offers rural living at its finest, uniquely combining a river setting with marshland and grazing.

Inside the charming country-style kitchen with red Range cooker - Credit: Winkworth

Inside the sitting room - Credit: Winkworth

Inside one of four bedrooms at this property for sale in Langley - Credit: Winkworth

The formal garden also includes a studio, which could be used as a home office or annexe.

According to the listing details, a public footpath runs along the riverbank and Cantley Sugar Beat factory is located on the opposite side, operating between September and February.

Viewings are strictly by appointment only. Contact Winkworth for details.

PROPERTY FACTS

Langley, Norwich

Guide price: £725,000

Winkworth, 01508 528880, www.winkworth.co.uk

