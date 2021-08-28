Is this riverside home set in 15 acres Norfolk's best kept secret?
- Credit: Graeme Taplin
If you've ever bemoaned your noisy neighbours, wished you had more space or simply wanted to enjoy more of the Norfolk countryside, then this four-bedroom period home for sale in Langley might very well be your dream home.
Listed for sale at a guide price of £725,000, The Round House is nestled at the end of a 1.5-mile long driveway, set within 15 acres of land and has more than a mile of river frontage as well as views over Hardley Windmill. But perhaps best of all? It has no immediate neighbours.
Its 15 acres include meadows, an orchard, grazing land and paddocks, as well as various outbuildings which could offer room to expand or a potential business opportunity.
The home itself is full of character, featuring three reception rooms, a modern kitchen, downstairs cloakroom and good-sized utility, as well as four bedrooms and a family bathroom which can be found upstairs.
Selling agents Winkworth say that the property, which it describes as "Norfolk's best kept secret" offers rural living at its finest, uniquely combining a river setting with marshland and grazing.
The formal garden also includes a studio, which could be used as a home office or annexe.
According to the listing details, a public footpath runs along the riverbank and Cantley Sugar Beat factory is located on the opposite side, operating between September and February.
Viewings are strictly by appointment only. Contact Winkworth for details.
PROPERTY FACTS
Langley, Norwich
Guide price: £725,000
Winkworth, 01508 528880, www.winkworth.co.uk
