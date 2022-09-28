Former school house ‘crying out’ to be family home is for sale at auction 

The Old School in Larling is up for sale with Auction House East Anglia at a guide price of £220,000 - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A former school house in Larling near Thetford will go under the hammer at auction next month – and according to selling agents, Auction House East Anglia, it is “crying out” to be restored into a family home.

The property on Watton Road in Larling is listed for sale at a guide price of £220,000-£240,000 and offers development potential - subject to planning - as it also comes with a parcel of land which used to be the school’s old playing field.

The main hall has a huge vaulted ceiling and folding doors which were originally used to separate the space into two classrooms - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Auction House East Anglia say that the property, which has been left 'untouched' since it was a school, would make a great renovation project - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A spokesperson for Auction House East Anglia says that the property is “how it was many years ago”, and features a main hall with an “impressive” ceiling height and folding doors running through the centre, which were used to divide the large assembly hall into two separate classrooms.

There are two additional rooms leading off the main hall, plus what used to be the boys' and girls’ toilets.

As well as the main hall there are several other rooms, including a utility/kitchen area - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

To the side of the property there is a shared tarmac driveway and to the left, the former playing field.

The property is currently granted for commercial use but Auction House East Anglia say it offers “heaps of potential”, subject to the relevant permissions.

The rear hall, leading to the former school toilets - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

There is an area of tarmac to the side of the property, providing off-road parking - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The property was up for sale in the firm’s September auction but failed to sell. The next auction will take place on Wednesday, October 26.

Contact Auction House East Anglia for more information, including legal packs.

PROPERTY FACTS

Watton Road, Larling

Guide price: £220,000

Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505100

www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia

