Former school house ‘crying out’ to be family home is for sale at auction
- Credit: Auction House East Anglia
A former school house in Larling near Thetford will go under the hammer at auction next month – and according to selling agents, Auction House East Anglia, it is “crying out” to be restored into a family home.
The property on Watton Road in Larling is listed for sale at a guide price of £220,000-£240,000 and offers development potential - subject to planning - as it also comes with a parcel of land which used to be the school’s old playing field.
A spokesperson for Auction House East Anglia says that the property is “how it was many years ago”, and features a main hall with an “impressive” ceiling height and folding doors running through the centre, which were used to divide the large assembly hall into two separate classrooms.
There are two additional rooms leading off the main hall, plus what used to be the boys' and girls’ toilets.
To the side of the property there is a shared tarmac driveway and to the left, the former playing field.
The property is currently granted for commercial use but Auction House East Anglia say it offers “heaps of potential”, subject to the relevant permissions.
The property was up for sale in the firm’s September auction but failed to sell. The next auction will take place on Wednesday, October 26.
Contact Auction House East Anglia for more information, including legal packs.
PROPERTY FACTS
Watton Road, Larling
Guide price: £220,000
Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505100
www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia
