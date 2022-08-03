£1.3m home with a well IN the kitchen goes up for sale
- Credit: Minors & Brady
A six-bed home has come up for sale in Guestwick, near Dereham, for £1.3m - and it has a few surprising features.
Selling agents Minors & Brady describe the property, known as The Old Rectory, as an “exceptional find”, boasting a “one of a kind” mix of period features and contemporary interiors, two successful holiday lets and a built-in barbecue area within its impressive two-acre grounds – not to mention the unusual feature found in the kitchen.
The ground floor of the main house includes an entrance hall, study and dining room, which is currently used as a gym, as well as an impressive lounge boasting high-vaulted ceilings, exposed beams and sandstone flooring complete with underfloor heating.
Other areas of interest in the space include the feature fireplace, which has an inset wood burner, six arch feature windows and triple aspect sliding doors which lead outside, to the seating and entertainment area.
The real heart of the home, however, is the kitchen, which boasts an unforgettable feature in the form of a 7.5m well, which is thought to be part of the original rectory and is covered with 4.4mm toughened glass and spotlighting to create a unique viewing deck.
The rest of the L-shaped kitchen is beautifully fitted and includes granite worktops, high-end appliances – including two combi-microwaves, built-in fridge freezers, a coffee maker and wine cooler – plus plenty of space to host and entertain friends and family.
The ground-floor also has a utility space and a snug.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk pub shrouded in black as TV crew takes over
- 2 'You could see every bone' - Abandoned dog found in ditch at camping site
- 3 Man's body found on north Norfolk beach
- 4 Road closure announced for huge vintage market with 60 stalls
- 5 Rampantly growing weeds force boats to abandon broad
- 6 Village to get £100k play area with zip line and giant rope swing
- 7 Music festival cancelled due to costs and 'complexity of running it'
- 8 Drag queen's story time called off amid protest at library
- 9 Man, 68, charged over hit-and-run crash that killed young woman
- 10 Street food event with more than 25 stalls to take over town centre
Upstairs, The Old Rectory offers six double bedrooms, three of which also have access to their own en suites.
The master suite is a particular highlight, offering wood flooring, an open fireplace and a balcony, which is accessed by a French door and looks out towards the church. The grand en suite has ample storage thanks to its large built-in wardrobes, as well as a raised whirlpool bath with a set of steps leading up to it, a beautiful bay window and a steam shower.
The remaining bedrooms, without en suites, are served by a good-sized family bathroom.
The property also offers a unique opportunity to acquire two individual holiday lets, including a self-contained annexe. Together, the two generate a combined monthly income of around £1,600.
The land around The Old Rectory is well-maintained and mainly laid to lawn, with areas of woodland creating a tranquil setting and additional privacy. There is endless potential for landscaping, as well as the option to acquire a further 1.5 acres, if required.
Also included in the grounds is an outdoor entertainment area which is well-sheltered and suitable for family parties and barbecues. It includes a sizeable patio, built-in barbecue and wooden structure providing an open seating area.
The house itself is approached by a sweeping driveway, which offers ample parking for multiple vehicles.
For more information, contact Minors & Brady.
PROPERTY FACTS
Guestwick, Dereham
Guide price: £1,300,000
Minors & Brady, 01362 536026
www.minorsandbrady.co.uk
Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to the Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.