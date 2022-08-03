News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
£1.3m home with a well IN the kitchen goes up for sale

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:56 PM August 3, 2022
The Old Rectory, Guestwick, which is for sale with Minors & Brady for £1.3m

The Old Rectory, Guestwick, is for sale for £1.3m - Credit: Minors & Brady

A six-bed home has come up for sale in Guestwick, near Dereham, for £1.3m - and it has a few surprising features.

Selling agents Minors & Brady describe the property, known as The Old Rectory, as an “exceptional find”, boasting a “one of a kind” mix of period features and contemporary interiors, two successful holiday lets and a built-in barbecue area within its impressive two-acre grounds – not to mention the unusual feature found in the kitchen. 

The ground floor of the main house includes an entrance hall, study and dining room, which is currently used as a gym, as well as an impressive lounge boasting high-vaulted ceilings, exposed beams and sandstone flooring complete with underfloor heating. 

Huge lounge with vaulted ceiling and arched windows at The Old Rectory, Guestwick, which is for sale for £1.3m

The lounge has a vaulted ceiling and lots of light from its arched windows - Credit: Minors & Brady

Fully sheltered outdoor dining area at The Old Rectory, Guestwick, which is for sale for £1.3m

Outside there is an entertaining and dining area which is fully sheltered - Credit: Minors & Brady

Modern kitchen with a bay window and covered well at The Old Rectory, Guestwick, which is on the market for £1.3m

The kitchen is beautifully designed - but can you spot the unusual feature? - Credit: Minors & Brady

Other areas of interest in the space include the feature fireplace, which has an inset wood burner, six arch feature windows and triple aspect sliding doors which lead outside, to the seating and entertainment area. 

The real heart of the home, however, is the kitchen, which boasts an unforgettable feature in the form of a 7.5m well, which is thought to be part of the original rectory and is covered with 4.4mm toughened glass and spotlighting to create a unique viewing deck.

Viewing deck over a 7.5m well in the kitchen of The Old Rectory, Guestwick, which is for sale for £1.3m

The 7.5m well, believed to be part of the original rectory, has been incorporated into the living space and covered with toughened glass to create a viewing deck - Credit: Minors & Brady

The rest of the L-shaped kitchen is beautifully fitted and includes granite worktops, high-end appliances – including two combi-microwaves, built-in fridge freezers, a coffee maker and wine cooler – plus plenty of space to host and entertain friends and family. 

The ground-floor also has a utility space and a snug. 

Reception room at The Old Rectory, Guestwick, which is on the market with Minors & Brady for £1.3m

Inside, the property combines period features with contemporary interiors and it's beautifully finished - Credit: Minors & Brady

Brick balcony outside the master suite of The Old Rectory, Guestwick, which is for sale for £1.3m

The master bedroom has a balcony which overlooks the grounds and towards the church - Credit: Minors & Brady

Large master bedroom with balcony in The Old Rectory, Guestwick, which is for sale for £1.3m

The master bedroom - Credit: Minors & Brady

Upstairs, The Old Rectory offers six double bedrooms, three of which also have access to their own en suites. 

The master suite is a particular highlight, offering wood flooring, an open fireplace and a balcony, which is accessed by a French door and looks out towards the church. The grand en suite has ample storage thanks to its large built-in wardrobes, as well as a raised whirlpool bath with a set of steps leading up to it, a beautiful bay window and a steam shower. 

The remaining bedrooms, without en suites, are served by a good-sized family bathroom. 

The property also offers a unique opportunity to acquire two individual holiday lets, including a self-contained annexe. Together, the two generate a combined monthly income of around £1,600. 

Luxury en suite bathroom with whirlpool bath at The Old Rectory, Guestwick, which is for sale for £1.3m

The en suite bathroom to the master bedroom has a luxurious whirlpool bath - Credit: Minors & Brady

Brick balcony outside the master bedroom of The Old Rectory, Guestwick, which is for sale for £1.3m

The master bedroom has its own brick balcony - Credit: Minors & Brady

Aerial view of The Old Rectory, Guestwick, which has two acres of land and is for sale for £1.2m

The property sits in around two acres - with the opportunity to buy more land if desired - Credit: Minors & Brady

The land around The Old Rectory is well-maintained and mainly laid to lawn, with areas of woodland creating a tranquil setting and additional privacy. There is endless potential for landscaping, as well as the option to acquire a further 1.5 acres, if required. 

Also included in the grounds is an outdoor entertainment area which is well-sheltered and suitable for family parties and barbecues. It includes a sizeable patio, built-in barbecue and wooden structure providing an open seating area. 

The house itself is approached by a sweeping driveway, which offers ample parking for multiple vehicles. 
 
For more information, contact Minors & Brady. 

PROPERTY FACTS 
Guestwick, Dereham 
Guide price: £1,300,000 
Minors & Brady, 01362 536026 
www.minorsandbrady.co.uk 

Dereham News
Norfolk

