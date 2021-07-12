Wow factor period home offering the 'Norfolk lifestyle' for sale

Published: 5:15 PM July 12, 2021

The Old Rectory, Foulsham, which is for sale for £2,795,000 - Credit: Sowerbys

A landmark period home with eight bedrooms, 1.86 acres of gorgeous grounds and an unusual outbuilding has come up for sale for almost £3m.

Selling agents Sowerbys say that The Old Rectory in Foulsham, priced at £2,795,000 and one of the most expensive houses currently for sale in Norfolk, "provides the elegance, tranquility and functionality that has become synonymous with a fulfilling Norfolk lifestyle."

And as you approach the imposing property, sat back off a sweeping horseshoe driveway, it's easy to see why.

The Old Rectory, Foulsham, is Grade II listed - Credit: Sowerbys

Inside the huge welcoming entrance hall - Credit: Sowerbys

Inside the generous semi-open plan kitchen/breakfast room - Credit: Sowerbys

The property has been beautifully renovated by its current owners - Credit: Sowerbys

Over the years The Old Rectory, which dates back to the 18th century and is Grade II listed, has been thoughtfully renovated to create a practical family home - without losing any of its grandeur.

Its current owners have refurbished and updated it for modern living, using stylish yet playful decoration to really make the most of its distinctive period features.

You may also want to watch:

Sowerbys state: "The Georgian centre of the home is flanked by Victorian extensions that not only greatly enhance the accommodation but also mean that a simple stroll through the reception rooms provides a stroll through British architecture's most celebrated eras." Highlights include well-proportioned living spaces, which include some with high ceilings and bay windows, as well as decorative mouldings and cast-iron feature fireplaces.

The formal dining room at The Old Rectory, which is for sale - Credit: Sowerbys

Period features include this huge floor-to-ceiling sash window, with patio doors leading out on to the terrace - Credit: Sowerbys

Inside one of many reception rooms at The Old Rectory, Foulsham, which is for sale for £2,795,000 - Credit: Sowerbys

One of four bath/shower rooms - Credit: Sowerbys

The large entrance hall on the ground floor leads to the dining room, which features a full-height bay window with French doors leading outside, plus the study and kitchen/breakfast room, which is semi-open plan.

The ground floor is completed by a homely drawing room, fitted with a wood-burning stove, as well as a useful laundry room with original stone sink, walk-in pantry, cloakroom and boot room. There is also access to a three-room cellar.

Upstairs, a galleried landing leads to the main bedroom suite which incorporates three spacious rooms in the Victorian end of the house. This includes the main bedroom and a large dressing room with fitted wardrobes, both of which feature original cast iron fireplaces with working gas fires, and overlook the gardens.

Inside the study at The Old Rectory, Foulsham, which is for sale for £2,795,000 - Credit: Sowerbys

The Victorian-style glasshouse in the garden offers a further entertaining space - Credit: Sowerbys

The Old Rectory, Foulsham, has a huge sun terrace outside, offering plenty of space for al fresco entertaining - Credit: Sowerbys

The Old Rectory, Foulsham, is Grade II listed and has been beautifully restored - Credit: Sowerbys

And there's more luxury to be had in the en suite bath and shower room too, which has double basins, a freestanding claw-foot ball and an oversized rainfall shower.

In the older part of the house, which is accessed by a set of steps from the galleried landing, there is a comfortable sitting room, with three double bedrooms leading off. One benefits from a further en suite bath/shower room, while the other two are served by a stylish bathroom with roll-top bath and separate shower cubicle.

The second floor of the main house offers four further rooms and a family bathroom, which offer great flexibility. These rooms have previously been used as a home office, guest accommodation and even as make-shift classrooms for home-schooling.

Outside, the grounds at The Old Rectory are just as appealing. The main house sits in the centre of its plot, with gardens to both the front and rear. The latter are fully enclosed by old walls and mature hedging and have been expertly designed to include a number of gravelled pathways, obelisks and formal yew hedging.

The gardens at The Old Rectory, Foulsham, which is for sale - Credit: Sowerbys

The Old Rectory enjoys a quiet location in Foulsham - Credit: Sowerbys

The property has gorgeous landscaped gardens - Credit: Sowerbys

The gardens, which extend to just under two acres, have the potential for a grass tennis court or swimming pool - Credit: Sowerbys

A large, paved terrace runs the entire length of the house, perfect for entertaining, along with an impressive Victorian-style glass house.

And while The Old Rectory is complete in its own right, there are still plenty of opportunities for new owners to make it their own.

Among the outbuildings there is a barn which "offers so many opportunities," according to Sowerbys. Previously used as the village hall, and also the engine house for the village fire station in the late 19th century, it offers an exciting opportunity for new owners to redevelop, subject to planning.

At the far end of the garden there is a wooden folly and in front of it a large lawn which could be converted into a grass tennis court or even a swimming pool.

For more information, contact Sowerbys.

PROPERTY FACTS

The Old Rectory, Foulsham

Price: £2,795,000

Sowerbys, 01263 658009, www.sowerbys.com