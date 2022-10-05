Award-winning mill with bedrooms IN the tower for sale for £850k

The Old Mill, East Runton, is for sale at a guide price of £850,000 - Credit: Watsons Period & Prestige

An award-winning mill conversion has come up for sale in East Runton, on the north Norfolk coast, for £850,000.

The Old Mill is described by selling agents, Watsons Period & Prestige, as a “unique opportunity”, offering a 38ft mill tower, viewing platform and panoramic views over the village, coastline and sea.

In 2001, the property won the Graham Allen award for conservation and design, following an extensive renovation by its previous owners.

In 2001, the property won the Graham Allen award for conservation and design, following an extensive renovation by its previous owners - Credit: Watsons Period & Prestige

A close-up of the cap at the top of the mill tower - Credit: Watsons Period & Prestige

The mill itself was originally used to grind corn and dates back to 1826. In its heyday, it’s believed that offshore fisherman used to rely on its boat-style cap to guide them ashore, but just a century later it was derelict.

It was still a wreck when the former owners bought it in 1998 and required over a year’s worth of work to restore it – including adding a traditional boat-style cap, viewing gallery and fantail to the top.

Inside one of the bedrooms - Credit: Watsons Period & Prestige

Inside the mill tower, which features exposed brick walls and original timbers - Credit: Watsons Period & Prestige

Unlike many mill conversions, where the sleeping accommodation is in a building or buildings adjacent to the tower, The Old Mill offers three main bedrooms in the tower itself.

The master suite has a generous dressing room with wardrobes and an en suite bathroom, which are located in the adjacent extension, and the remaining two bedrooms each have en suites too.

On the ground floor the fourth bedroom is currently used as a study or home office and has access to a bathroom off the utility.

The dining space in the adjacent annexe - Credit: Watsons Period & Prestige

The sitting area in the garden room - Credit: Watsons Period & Prestige

There is also a cosy snug, featuring exposed timbers, which leads into an open-plan living space in the adjacent annex.

The rest of the space offers a fitted kitchen with an Aga as well as a dining area and family room, with three sets of French doors leading out to a large south-facing courtyard.

There is also an additional sitting/garden room which has a west-facing decked terrace, and the gardens have been beautifully landscaped, offering both countryside and sea views as well as stunning sunsets.

The open-plan kitchen/dining space - Credit: Watsons Period & Prestige

The modern yet farmhouse style kitchen - Credit: Watsons Period & Prestige

Directly in front of the mill there is a large in and out driveway, providing plenty of off-road parking. This is shared with a neighbouring property and, on the other side, there is a spacious double garage with a self-contained annex and a mature garden extending to over a quarter of an acre.

The annex is ideal as guest or holiday accommodation and could provide new owners with an additional income stream.

For more information, contact Watsons Period & Prestige.

PROPERTY FACTS

Mill Lane, East Runton

Guide price: £850,000

Watsons Period & Prestige, 01603 361457

www.watsons-property.co.uk

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to the Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.