Award-winning mill with bedrooms IN the tower for sale for £850k

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:25 PM October 5, 2022
The Old Mill, East Runton, is for sale at a guide price of £850,000

The Old Mill, East Runton, is for sale at a guide price of £850,000 - Credit: Watsons Period & Prestige

An award-winning mill conversion has come up for sale in East Runton, on the north Norfolk coast, for £850,000. 

The Old Mill is described by selling agents, Watsons Period & Prestige, as a “unique opportunity”, offering a 38ft mill tower, viewing platform and panoramic views over the village, coastline and sea. 

In 2001, the property won the Graham Allen award for conservation and design, following an extensive renovation by its previous owners.  

Graham Allen Award for Conservation plaque on The Old Mill, East Runton, which is now for sale for £850,000

In 2001, the property won the Graham Allen award for conservation and design, following an extensive renovation by its previous owners - Credit: Watsons Period & Prestige

Boat-shape cap at the top of the tower of The Old Mill, East Runton, which is for sale for £850k

A close-up of the cap at the top of the mill tower - Credit: Watsons Period & Prestige

The mill itself was originally used to grind corn and dates back to 1826. In its heyday, it’s believed that offshore fisherman used to rely on its boat-style cap to guide them ashore, but just a century later it was derelict. 

It was still a wreck when the former owners bought it in 1998 and required over a year’s worth of work to restore it – including adding a traditional boat-style cap, viewing gallery and fantail to the top. 

Double bedroom in the tower of The Old Mill in East Runton, which is for sale for £850k

Inside one of the bedrooms - Credit: Watsons Period & Prestige

Snug area inside the tower of The Old Mill, East Runton, which is for sale for £850,000

Inside the mill tower, which features exposed brick walls and original timbers - Credit: Watsons Period & Prestige

Unlike many mill conversions, where the sleeping accommodation is in a building or buildings adjacent to the tower, The Old Mill offers three main bedrooms in the tower itself.  

The master suite has a generous dressing room with wardrobes and an en suite bathroom, which are located in the adjacent extension, and the remaining two bedrooms each have en suites too. 

On the ground floor the fourth bedroom is currently used as a study or home office and has access to a bathroom off the utility. 

Bright and light dining space in the annex of a converted mill for sale off Mill Lane, East Runton, for £850k

The dining space in the adjacent annexe - Credit: Watsons Period & Prestige

Vaulted sitting room in the annex adjacent to a converted mill for sale in Mill Lane, East Runton, for £850k

The sitting area in the garden room - Credit: Watsons Period & Prestige

There is also a cosy snug, featuring exposed timbers, which leads into an open-plan living space in the adjacent annex.

The rest of the space offers a fitted kitchen with an Aga as well as a dining area and family room, with three sets of French doors leading out to a large south-facing courtyard. 

There is also an additional sitting/garden room which has a west-facing decked terrace, and the gardens have been beautifully landscaped, offering both countryside and sea views as well as stunning sunsets. 

Open-plan kitchen/dining space in the annex to The Old Mill, East Runton, which is for sale for £850k

The open-plan kitchen/dining space - Credit: Watsons Period & Prestige

Modern yet rustic kitchen in the annex to The Old Mill, East Runton, which is for sale for £850k

The modern yet farmhouse style kitchen - Credit: Watsons Period & Prestige

Directly in front of the mill there is a large in and out driveway, providing plenty of off-road parking. This is shared with a neighbouring property and, on the other side, there is a spacious double garage with a self-contained annex and a mature garden extending to over a quarter of an acre. 

The annex is ideal as guest or holiday accommodation and could provide new owners with an additional income stream. 

For more information, contact Watsons Period & Prestige.  

PROPERTY FACTS 
Mill Lane, East Runton 
Guide price: £850,000 
Watsons Period & Prestige, 01603 361457 
www.watsons-property.co.uk 

