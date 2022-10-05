Award-winning mill with bedrooms IN the tower for sale for £850k
- Credit: Watsons Period & Prestige
An award-winning mill conversion has come up for sale in East Runton, on the north Norfolk coast, for £850,000.
The Old Mill is described by selling agents, Watsons Period & Prestige, as a “unique opportunity”, offering a 38ft mill tower, viewing platform and panoramic views over the village, coastline and sea.
In 2001, the property won the Graham Allen award for conservation and design, following an extensive renovation by its previous owners.
The mill itself was originally used to grind corn and dates back to 1826. In its heyday, it’s believed that offshore fisherman used to rely on its boat-style cap to guide them ashore, but just a century later it was derelict.
It was still a wreck when the former owners bought it in 1998 and required over a year’s worth of work to restore it – including adding a traditional boat-style cap, viewing gallery and fantail to the top.
Unlike many mill conversions, where the sleeping accommodation is in a building or buildings adjacent to the tower, The Old Mill offers three main bedrooms in the tower itself.
The master suite has a generous dressing room with wardrobes and an en suite bathroom, which are located in the adjacent extension, and the remaining two bedrooms each have en suites too.
On the ground floor the fourth bedroom is currently used as a study or home office and has access to a bathroom off the utility.
There is also a cosy snug, featuring exposed timbers, which leads into an open-plan living space in the adjacent annex.
The rest of the space offers a fitted kitchen with an Aga as well as a dining area and family room, with three sets of French doors leading out to a large south-facing courtyard.
There is also an additional sitting/garden room which has a west-facing decked terrace, and the gardens have been beautifully landscaped, offering both countryside and sea views as well as stunning sunsets.
Directly in front of the mill there is a large in and out driveway, providing plenty of off-road parking. This is shared with a neighbouring property and, on the other side, there is a spacious double garage with a self-contained annex and a mature garden extending to over a quarter of an acre.
The annex is ideal as guest or holiday accommodation and could provide new owners with an additional income stream.
For more information, contact Watsons Period & Prestige.
PROPERTY FACTS
Mill Lane, East Runton
Guide price: £850,000
Watsons Period & Prestige, 01603 361457
www.watsons-property.co.uk
