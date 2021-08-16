News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two-bed apartment with 'delightful' views of historic Norwich is for sale

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:30 PM August 16, 2021   
Colegate in Norwich, a historic street with former factory buildings, timber-framed properties and a flint church

The apartment sits on the corner of St Georges Street, Norwich, overlooking the historic area of Colegate

A first-floor apartment in Norwich has come up for sale for £275,000 - and thanks to its prime location, it would be ideal for food lovers and history buffs.

Selling agents Brown & Co describe No 3 The Leather House as a "most attractive two-bedroom apartment", which combines spacious accommodation and delightful views across Colegate.

Situated on St Georges Street, the property is adjacent to The Last Wine Bar - one of the area's most popular independent restaurants - and is within walking distance of some of the city's most famous landmarks, including Norwich Cathedral and Tombland.

Open plan dining/kitchen area looking into a sitting room with exposed timber beams and huge glass windows

The breakfast area enjoys lovely views over a historic part of the city

Bedroom with double bed, triple pane window overlooking historic buildings in Norwich

One of two double bedrooms

White contemporary bathroom with grey and black graphic tile detailing, white sink and toilet and lino floor

The bathroom has also been recently refitted

Inside, the two-bedroom apartment has a spacious entrance hall which leads on to a light and airy sitting room, a good-sized kitchen/breakfast room and two double bedrooms which each have fitted wardrobes.

Since 2019, both the bathroom and kitchen have also been renovated, and are now finished with modern fixtures and fittings.

Modern white kitchen with wall and base units, breakfast bar and hallway with glass paned door

The kitchen area has been recently refitted

Brick-fronted restaurant with apartment living above on the corner of St Georges Street, Norwich

The apartment is adjacent to The Last Wine Bar, one of the city's most popular independent restaurants

Annual service charges of around £2,484 are payable, along with a ground rent fee of £100 until 2034, which rises to £150 thereafter.

For more information, contact Brown & Co.

PROPERTY FACTS
St Georges Street, Norwich
Price: £275,000
Brown & Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com

Norwich News
Norfolk

