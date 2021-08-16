Two-bed apartment with 'delightful' views of historic Norwich is for sale
- Credit: Brown & Co
A first-floor apartment in Norwich has come up for sale for £275,000 - and thanks to its prime location, it would be ideal for food lovers and history buffs.
Selling agents Brown & Co describe No 3 The Leather House as a "most attractive two-bedroom apartment", which combines spacious accommodation and delightful views across Colegate.
Situated on St Georges Street, the property is adjacent to The Last Wine Bar - one of the area's most popular independent restaurants - and is within walking distance of some of the city's most famous landmarks, including Norwich Cathedral and Tombland.
Inside, the two-bedroom apartment has a spacious entrance hall which leads on to a light and airy sitting room, a good-sized kitchen/breakfast room and two double bedrooms which each have fitted wardrobes.
Since 2019, both the bathroom and kitchen have also been renovated, and are now finished with modern fixtures and fittings.
Annual service charges of around £2,484 are payable, along with a ground rent fee of £100 until 2034, which rises to £150 thereafter.
For more information, contact Brown & Co.
PROPERTY FACTS
St Georges Street, Norwich
Price: £275,000
Brown & Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com
