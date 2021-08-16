Two-bed apartment with 'delightful' views of historic Norwich is for sale

Published: 4:30 PM August 16, 2021

The apartment sits on the corner of St Georges Street, Norwich, overlooking the historic area of Colegate - Credit: Brown & Co

A first-floor apartment in Norwich has come up for sale for £275,000 - and thanks to its prime location, it would be ideal for food lovers and history buffs.

Selling agents Brown & Co describe No 3 The Leather House as a "most attractive two-bedroom apartment", which combines spacious accommodation and delightful views across Colegate.

Situated on St Georges Street, the property is adjacent to The Last Wine Bar - one of the area's most popular independent restaurants - and is within walking distance of some of the city's most famous landmarks, including Norwich Cathedral and Tombland.

The breakfast area enjoys lovely views over a historic part of the city - Credit: Brown & Co

One of two double bedrooms - Credit: Brown & Co

The bathroom has also been recently refitted - Credit: Brown & Co

Inside, the two-bedroom apartment has a spacious entrance hall which leads on to a light and airy sitting room, a good-sized kitchen/breakfast room and two double bedrooms which each have fitted wardrobes.

Since 2019, both the bathroom and kitchen have also been renovated, and are now finished with modern fixtures and fittings.

The kitchen area has been recently refitted - Credit: Brown & Co

The apartment is adjacent to The Last Wine Bar, one of the city's most popular independent restaurants - Credit: Brown & Co

Annual service charges of around £2,484 are payable, along with a ground rent fee of £100 until 2034, which rises to £150 thereafter.

For more information, contact Brown & Co.

PROPERTY FACTS

St Georges Street, Norwich

Price: £275,000

Brown & Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com

