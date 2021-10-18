Unique 'time warp' 1970s farmhouse goes on sale for £795,000

Published: 12:05 PM October 18, 2021

The Grange at Shimpling is now on the market. - Credit: Bedfords

A 1970s farmhouse complete with a set of traditional outbuildings and five acres of meadowland has hit the property market for the first time in at least three generations.

The Grange in Shimpling, near Diss, sits on the site of a derelict farmhouse which was replaced by the current property in 1971.

James Bedford from agents Bedfords, which are marketing the property, said: “This is a house with the sort of potential that so many buyers are currently looking for, particularly because the whole site - including the 18th century barn and adjoining cart lodges - is unlisted.

"So it offers the perfect scope for wide-ranging extension or redevelopment.

“As well as a mains water supply, it even has its own artesian well, private drainage and original Lister generator – which means there’s the real opportunity for the new owners to live completely off-grid if they so wish.

“Plus the farmhouse itself is something of a time warp.

"It’s in immaculate condition: wooden parquet floors and a kitchen and dining room with 1970s hand-built Formica work surfaces and original wall tiles.

"From the superb condition of the interior, it’s clear that this house has been a much-loved family home.”

The property also has a sitting room with French doors to the garden, boot room with wall-hung butler sink, reception hall and a cloakroom.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, a family bathroom and a lavatory.

The driveway runs past the garden and meadow to a large parking which has access to the barn and cart lodges.

James Bedford added: “Chances to buy a property like this don’t come around very often. Not only is it a rare example of an untouched 1970s farmhouse, but it has been meticulously maintained into the bargain.

“So, if you’re looking for a unique home with plenty of potential in a lovely location, this is just perfect.”

The property is on the market with Bedfords estate agents for £795,000, contact 01284 769999 for more details or to arrange a viewing.