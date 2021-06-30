Looking to make your home more energy-efficient? Here are 5 reasons to choose LPG

Promotion

Published: 1:08 PM June 30, 2021 Updated: 1:17 PM June 30, 2021

Off-grid households in East Anglia can now make the switch to LPG to save money on energy bills and reduce their carbon footprint - Credit: Flogas

Off-grid homes in East Anglia can make significant savings with cleaner, more efficient LPG.

Many rural households in East Anglia who don’t have access to mains gas are still using ageing boilers and high-carbon fuels like oil, which could be more expensive to run and less environmentally friendly than available alternatives.

Switching to a cleaner, more efficient fuel like liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is not only better for the planet but can help to cut your energy costs.

Switching to LPG is simple – the consumer energy team at Flogas will help you find the best energy solution tailored to your needs - Credit: Flogas

“It doesn’t matter what fuel you’re currently using, whether it’s oil, solid fuel or electricity, any off-grid home in East Anglia can now make the switch to LPG and reap the benefits of cost and carbon savings,” says Mark Whittaker, general manager of consumer at Flogas, a leading LPG supplier.

Here, Mark shares five benefits of switching to LPG.

1. Save money on household bills

Homes converting from electricity can make significant monthly savings, and those currently running an old oil boiler could reduce costs by having a more modern LPG boiler installed. As well as being cheaper to buy than a new oil one, LPG boilers are more efficient, which means you’ll be using much less energy for heating, cooking and hot water.

2. It’s better for the environment

Switching from traditional off-grid fuels to LPG is one way to do your bit towards protecting the planet. LPG emits around 30-40 per cent fewer carbon emissions than solid fuels and 20 per cent less than heating oil, helping homeowners to reduce their carbon footprint. It also doesn’t contain sulphur oxides or nitrous oxides, which means it’s a much cleaner method of burning fuel compared to oil.

3. It’s stress-free

LPG tanks can be installed discreetly underground - Credit: Flogas

With LPG, you can enjoy having instant heat and hot water whenever you need it. You won’t have to worry about the common issues often associated with other off-grid fuels, such as oil spills, power cuts, fuel theft, and maintaining stoves. As the UK’s leading LPG supplier to off-grid households, Flogas provides a dependable, flexible and affordable service all-year-round.

Plus, if you’re short on space or don’t like the look of having an unsightly boiler on show in your home, LPG boilers can be fitted in the loft and bulk tanks can be installed discreetly underground.

4. It’s simple to switch

Whatever fuel your home is currently running on, switching to LPG is simple and hassle-free. The consumer energy team at Flogas will take care of everything for you, from removing your current boiler, oil tank and remaining waste fuel to managing the entire LPG installation. They’ll work with you to find the best energy solution tailored to your needs, whether it’s underground, above ground or gas bottles.

There’s also the option to make the process more affordable with monthly interest-free payments*. Plus, if you receive certain government benefits, you may be eligible for a free or discounted LPG gas boiler under the Energy Company Obligation (ECO) scheme.

5. You can future-proof your home

In a bid to combat climate change, the government has set a legal target for the UK to reach net zero emissions by 2050. With that in mind, now’s the ideal time to start thinking about switching to a more environmentally-friendly and future-proof fuel.

Bio-LPG is a 100 percent renewable energy source, and when it’s more readily available, homeowners who have installed LPG boilers will be able to enjoy its added benefits straight away, as it can be simply added to existing systems.

But you don’t have to wait – Flogas is offering customers the chance to offset 100 percent of their unavoidable gas carbon emissions by supporting sustainable projects around the world.

Find out more about Flogas LPG by visiting flogas.co.uk or call 0800 023 23 32.

*Credit subject to status. Terms and Conditions apply.

