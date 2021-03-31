See inside this 'chocolate box' cottage for sale near Norfolk Broads
- Credit: Michael Palmer, Image Quest Photography/Fine & Country
A 'chocolate box' thatched cottage situated on the edge of a rural Broadland village has come up for sale - and it's surprisingly spacious.
The four-bedroom property in Neatishead is for sale with Fine & Country for offers over £550,000. Known as The Gables, it enjoys plenty of character, wonderful rural views and easy access to the Norfolk Broads, as well as a good-sized garden and surprisingly spacious reception rooms.
Highlights include a country-style breakfast kitchen, ground-floor en suite double bedroom and a characterful sitting room.
The oldest part of the property is the dining room, which is thought to date back to 1700 and can comfortably seat
10 people.
There is also a conservatory, which is heated and offers lovely views over the gardens, as well as a shower room and a south-facing study.
Upstairs there are three good-sized double bedrooms, including the master with en suite bathroom.
The gardens can be accessed from several areas of the cottage, something of an unusual feature for a property
of this style. The main part of the garden is south-facing and well-stocked and includes a number of fruit trees and
a greenhouse.
There is also a shed, which has power and light, plus a generous double garage and plenty of parking on the driveway.
PROPERTY FACTS
Water Lane, Neatishead
Offers over £550,000
Fine & Country, 01603 221888, www.fineandcountry.com