See inside this 'chocolate box' cottage for sale near Norfolk Broads

Published: 1:00 PM March 31, 2021

This pretty cottage on the edge of Neatishead, in the Norfolk Broads, is for sale - Credit: Michael Palmer, Image Quest Photography/Fine & Country

A 'chocolate box' thatched cottage situated on the edge of a rural Broadland village has come up for sale - and it's surprisingly spacious.

This deceptively spacious four-bedroom cottage in Neatishead is for sale for offers over £550,000 - Credit: Michael Palmer, Image Quest Photography/Fine & Country

The four-bedroom property in Neatishead is for sale with Fine & Country for offers over £550,000. Known as The Gables, it enjoys plenty of character, wonderful rural views and easy access to the Norfolk Broads, as well as a good-sized garden and surprisingly spacious reception rooms.

The sitting room leads into a heated conservatory - Credit: Michael Palmer, Image Quest Photography/Fine & Country

Highlights include a country-style breakfast kitchen, ground-floor en suite double bedroom and a characterful sitting room.

The kitchen is fitted with a good range of units, with extra workspace thanks to a kitchen island - Credit: Michael Palmer, Image Quest Photography/Fine & Country

The oldest part of the property is the dining room, which is thought to date back to 1700 and can comfortably seat

10 people.

The dining room is deceptively spacious and can comfortably seat up to ten people - Credit: Michael Palmer, Image Quest Photography/Fine & Country

There is also a conservatory, which is heated and offers lovely views over the gardens, as well as a shower room and a south-facing study.

The property features a heated conservatory which enjoys lovely views over the garden - Credit: Michael Palmer, Image Quest Photography/Fine & Country

Upstairs there are three good-sized double bedrooms, including the master with en suite bathroom.

There are three upstairs bedrooms and one double bedroom on the ground floor - Credit: Michael Palmer, Image Quest Photography/Fine & Country

You may also want to watch:

The gardens can be accessed from several areas of the cottage, something of an unusual feature for a property

of this style. The main part of the garden is south-facing and well-stocked and includes a number of fruit trees and

a greenhouse.

The gardens at this cottage in Neatishead are a real highlight, with well-stocked beds and fruit trees - Credit: Michael Palmer, Image Quest Photography/Fine & Country

There is also a shed, which has power and light, plus a generous double garage and plenty of parking on the driveway.

PROPERTY FACTS

Water Lane, Neatishead

Offers over £550,000

Fine & Country, 01603 221888, www.fineandcountry.com

This 'chocolate box' style cottage is for sale for offers over £550,000 - Credit: Michael Palmer, Image Quest Photography/Fine & Country



