See inside this 'chocolate box' cottage for sale near Norfolk Broads

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 1:00 PM March 31, 2021   
Photograph showing the exterior of a pretty rural cottage with a thatched roof and fencing

This pretty cottage on the edge of Neatishead, in the Norfolk Broads, is for sale - Credit: Michael Palmer, Image Quest Photography/Fine & Country

A 'chocolate box' thatched cottage situated on the edge of a rural Broadland village has come up for sale - and it's surprisingly spacious.

Photograph showing the exterior of a pretty thatched cottage behind a large lawned garden

This deceptively spacious four-bedroom cottage in Neatishead is for sale for offers over £550,000 - Credit: Michael Palmer, Image Quest Photography/Fine & Country

The four-bedroom property in Neatishead is for sale with Fine & Country for offers over £550,000. Known as The Gables, it enjoys plenty of character, wonderful rural views and easy access to the Norfolk Broads, as well as a good-sized garden and surprisingly spacious reception rooms.

Photograph showing a sitting room with big timber beams on the ceiling, a large patterned rug and a wooden coffee table

The sitting room leads into a heated conservatory - Credit: Michael Palmer, Image Quest Photography/Fine & Country

Highlights include a country-style breakfast kitchen, ground-floor en suite double bedroom and a characterful sitting room. 

Photograph showing inside of a country-style kitchen with large green rangemaster oven

The kitchen is fitted with a good range of units, with extra workspace thanks to a kitchen island - Credit: Michael Palmer, Image Quest Photography/Fine & Country

The oldest part of the property is the dining room, which is thought to date back to 1700 and can comfortably seat 
10 people.

Photograph showing inside a period-style dining room with heavy timber beamed ceiling and ornate feature fireplace

The dining room is deceptively spacious and can comfortably seat up to ten people - Credit: Michael Palmer, Image Quest Photography/Fine & Country

There is also a conservatory, which is heated and offers lovely views over the gardens, as well as a shower room and a south-facing study.

Photograph showing the inside of a domed conservatory overlooking a cottage-style garden

The property features a heated conservatory which enjoys lovely views over the garden - Credit: Michael Palmer, Image Quest Photography/Fine & Country

Upstairs there are three good-sized double bedrooms, including the master with en suite bathroom. 

Photograph showing the inside of a large twin bedroom with slanted ceilings and exposed timber beams

There are three upstairs bedrooms and one double bedroom on the ground floor - Credit: Michael Palmer, Image Quest Photography/Fine & Country

The gardens can be accessed from several areas of the cottage, something of an unusual feature for a property 
of this style. The main part of the garden is south-facing and well-stocked and includes a number of fruit trees and 
a greenhouse.

Photograph showing a back garden with shingle pathway, green lawn and well-stocked flowerbeds

The gardens at this cottage in Neatishead are a real highlight, with well-stocked beds and fruit trees - Credit: Michael Palmer, Image Quest Photography/Fine & Country

There is also a shed, which has power and light, plus a generous double garage and plenty of parking on the driveway.

PROPERTY FACTS
Water Lane, Neatishead
Offers over £550,000
Fine & Country, 01603 221888, www.fineandcountry.com

Photograph showing a pretty period cottage with thatched roof and large shingle driveway in front

This 'chocolate box' style cottage is for sale for offers over £550,000 - Credit: Michael Palmer, Image Quest Photography/Fine & Country


