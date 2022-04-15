News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
See inside this huge Georgian home up for rent near the north Norfolk coast

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 7:00 AM April 15, 2022
Large Georgian-era property, which is located off Cley Road, near Holt, and available to rent for £3,150 a month

Parts of the property date back to the Georgian era - Credit: Brown&Co

A substantial family home dating back to the Georgian era has come up for rent in north Norfolk.

Swan Lodge, a four to five bedroom home, is priced at £3,150 per month and offers a unique location, sitting within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty off the Cley Road in Holt.

Salthouse Heath is nearby and Cley and the town centre of Holt are around two miles to the north and south.

Swan Lodge, a brick and flint Georgian-era home for rent off Cley Road, Holt, for £3,150 a month

Swan Lodge is available to rent for £3,150 a month - Credit: Brown&Co

Aerial view of Swan Lodge, a large Georgian home for rent near Cley and Holt in North Norfolk

Swan Lodge, available to rent, is predominantly Georgian with a large modern extension - Credit: Brown&Co

Parts of the property date back to the Georgian era - although it features a later extension - and there are a number of attractive period details included, as well as oil fired central heating, ample off-road parking, garaging and outbuildings.

Vicki Foreman, residential sales and lettings manager at Brown&Co in Holt, says: “This has been a well-loved family home for many years. Dating in parts to the Georgian era, it is situated within an attractive cluster of brick and flint 
homes and barns, close to the coast.

Vicki Foreman, residential sales and lettings manager at Brown&Co, smiling in a period building

Vicki Foreman, residential sales and lettings manager at Brown&Co - Credit: Brown&Co

“The property benefits from many attractive period features. The substantial private gardens are a major feature of this property which include a summer house, greenhouse and a large terrace area, a wooded area and a natural pond. A regular gardener is included in the overall rental price.”

Accommodation includes a reception hall and five reception rooms, including a large games room, family room, sun room, dining room and study, as well as a kitchen/breakfast room with separate utility room and store.

Large conservatory/sun room in a Georgian home for rent near Cley, north Norfolk

The sun room - Credit: Brown&Co

Pretty garden outside a 5-bed home to rent off Cley Road near Holt, north Norfolk

The property is surrounded by pretty grounds and outbuildings - Credit: Brown&Co

There is also a shower room on the ground floor, and the master suite, situated upstairs, comes with its own en suite and dressing room.

The second bedroom also has an en suite, while two further bedrooms are served by a family bathroom.

For more information, contact Brown&Co on 01263 658070.

