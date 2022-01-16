News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
See inside £1.1m Broads' home with own cottage and pool

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 9:12 AM January 16, 2022
Broads End for sale Norfolk Broads houses

Broads End in Rollesby has large gardens and access to the waterways. - Credit: Bycroft Estate Agents

A "stunning" four bedroom home with its own private access to Rollesby Broad has come on the market for £1.1m.

Broads End, on Main Road, is described as "truly unique" by sales agents Bycroft.

Broads End house and cottage for sale Rollesby Norfolk Broads

The living room at Broads End in Rollesby which is for sale. - Credit: Bycroft Estate Agents

The property particulars reveal it also has a one-bedroom annexe and a separate two-bedroom dwelling, Taconville Cottage - billed as the perfect holiday-let investment.

Set in large, private grounds it has a heated swimming pool with a telescopic roof, a summer house, pool room and sauna room.

Broads End for sale Norfolk Broads

The extensive gardens at Broads End, Rollesby. - Credit: Bycroft Estate Agents

The garden arrives at a private waterway giving boat access to Rollesby Broad with two decked quay head areas.

The main bedroom has an en-suite shower room and a walk-in wardrobe.

House for sale on Norfolk Broads, Rollesby

The hot tub at Broads End, Rollesby. - Credit: Bycroft Estate Agents

Other highlights include feature fireplaces in several rooms.

Nick Burman of Bycroft said: "This is truly a unique opportunity to own a family home in the Broads area with potential for a holiday let business."

Broads End for sale at Rollesby

Broads End in Rollesby boasts a cottage and an annexe. - Credit: Bycroft Estate Agents

The house is being offered with a guide price of £1m to £1.1m.

For more details contact Bycroft Estate Agents via 01493 844484, www.charlesbycroft.co.uk.

Broads End Rollesby house and cottage for sale

One of the bedrooms at Broads End in Rollesby. - Credit: Bycroft Estate Agents

Inside house for sale in Rollesby, Norfolk Broads

The kitchen at Broads End, Rollesby, Norfolk. - Credit: Bycroft Estate Agents

Broads End house for sale in Rollesby on the Norfolk Broads

One of the bedrooms at Broads End, Rollesby, which is for sale. - Credit: Bycroft Estate Agents

Broads End house for sale in Rollesby.

Broads End has its own access to spectacular Rollesby Broad. - Credit: Bycroft Estate Agents

House for sale Norfolk Broads Rollesby

The garden reaches a scenic waterway dyke at Broads End, Rollesby. - Credit: Bycroft Estate Agents


