See inside £1.1m Broads' home with own cottage and pool
- Credit: Bycroft Estate Agents
A "stunning" four bedroom home with its own private access to Rollesby Broad has come on the market for £1.1m.
Broads End, on Main Road, is described as "truly unique" by sales agents Bycroft.
The property particulars reveal it also has a one-bedroom annexe and a separate two-bedroom dwelling, Taconville Cottage - billed as the perfect holiday-let investment.
Set in large, private grounds it has a heated swimming pool with a telescopic roof, a summer house, pool room and sauna room.
The garden arrives at a private waterway giving boat access to Rollesby Broad with two decked quay head areas.
The main bedroom has an en-suite shower room and a walk-in wardrobe.
Other highlights include feature fireplaces in several rooms.
Nick Burman of Bycroft said: "This is truly a unique opportunity to own a family home in the Broads area with potential for a holiday let business."
The house is being offered with a guide price of £1m to £1.1m.
For more details contact Bycroft Estate Agents via 01493 844484, www.charlesbycroft.co.uk.