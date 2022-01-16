See inside £1.1m Broads' home with own cottage and pool

Broads End in Rollesby has large gardens and access to the waterways. - Credit: Bycroft Estate Agents

A "stunning" four bedroom home with its own private access to Rollesby Broad has come on the market for £1.1m.

Broads End, on Main Road, is described as "truly unique" by sales agents Bycroft.

The property particulars reveal it also has a one-bedroom annexe and a separate two-bedroom dwelling, Taconville Cottage - billed as the perfect holiday-let investment.

Set in large, private grounds it has a heated swimming pool with a telescopic roof, a summer house, pool room and sauna room.

The garden arrives at a private waterway giving boat access to Rollesby Broad with two decked quay head areas.

The main bedroom has an en-suite shower room and a walk-in wardrobe.

Other highlights include feature fireplaces in several rooms.

Nick Burman of Bycroft said: "This is truly a unique opportunity to own a family home in the Broads area with potential for a holiday let business."

The house is being offered with a guide price of £1m to £1.1m.

For more details contact Bycroft Estate Agents via 01493 844484, www.charlesbycroft.co.uk.

