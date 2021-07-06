News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Old cottage stripped bare for sale at auction

Caroline Culot

Published: 9:26 AM July 6, 2021   
Southery Norfolk for auction

The property project for sale at auction. - Credit: William H Brown

A detached cottage in a Norfolk village taken back to its brickwork shell is for sale at auction for £115,000-£125,000.

The house in Feltwell Road, Southery, near Downham Market, has nothing left inside.

But it comes with off-road parking and overgrown gardens.

The property is now being sold as an 'ideal project' at livestream auction on July 27.

Southery, Norfolk for sale at auction

Not much left inside: the property for sale. - Credit: William H Brown

Little is left of the interiors although it once had a lounge, kitchen and bathroom downstairs with bedrooms upstairs.

Southery, Norfolk for sale

Inside the property for sale. - Credit: William H Brown

Agent William H Brown stated: "This is an opportunity to acquire a detached cottage that is located within the popular Fenland village of Southery.

Southery, Norfolk for sale auction

Inside the property for sale - Credit: William H Brown

Southery Norfolk for sale

The property for sale - Credit: William H Brown

"The property has been stripped out internally by the present vendor so now offers a chance of refurbishment and extending, subject to obtaining the necessary planning permission, to create a bespoke home.

Southery Norfolk for sale

The garden at the property for sale - Credit: William H Brown

"This property would ideally suit a builder/developer."
 

