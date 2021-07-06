Published: 9:26 AM July 6, 2021

The property project for sale at auction.

A detached cottage in a Norfolk village taken back to its brickwork shell is for sale at auction for £115,000-£125,000.

The house in Feltwell Road, Southery, near Downham Market, has nothing left inside.

But it comes with off-road parking and overgrown gardens.

The property is now being sold as an 'ideal project' at livestream auction on July 27.

Not much left inside: the property for sale.

Little is left of the interiors although it once had a lounge, kitchen and bathroom downstairs with bedrooms upstairs.

Inside the property for sale.

Agent William H Brown stated: "This is an opportunity to acquire a detached cottage that is located within the popular Fenland village of Southery.

Inside the property for sale

The property for sale

"The property has been stripped out internally by the present vendor so now offers a chance of refurbishment and extending, subject to obtaining the necessary planning permission, to create a bespoke home.

The garden at the property for sale

"This property would ideally suit a builder/developer."

