Huge Gothic home on edge of city cemetery is for sale for £1.2m

Halloween is almost here and this huge Victorian property, built in a Gothic style and with no immediate neighbours, is sure to get you in the mood.

South Lodge is situated beside the south entrance to Earlham Road Cemetery and is for sale for £1.2m.

It was built in 1855-1856 and originally one of two lodges constructed to house the cemetery superintendents - also known as 'caretakers' - who supervised and kept the burial records for Earlham Cemetery.

The superintendent at South Lodge was responsible for Church of England burials while the other, who lived at North Lodge, was responsible for non-conformist burials.

The five-bedroom property had been vacant since the 1920s, before it was sold at auction by Norwich City Council in 2015.

Since then, it has been restored and fully renovated and is now for sale with Pymm & Co. It is described as a "unique Gothic Victorian landmark" and features arched stained glass windows, huge four-metre ceilings and six fireplaces.

There is also a large marble bathroom, extensive parking and a garden, which extends to around a quarter of an acre - and that doesn't even include the leafy grounds, which are right on its doorstep and offer 35 acres of protected Victorian woodlands, as well as the cemetery.

Also included in the sale is a large, partially restored one-bedroom coach house which Pymm & Co say would be ideal for older relatives, teens or perhaps even used as a short-term holiday let.

There is also a workshop and a further room which may be converted to create extra bedrooms or studio space.

Pymm & Co is holding an open day for this property on Saturday, October 23. For more information, call the Norwich office.

PROPERTY FACTS

Earlham Road, Norwich

Guide price: £1,200,000

Pymm & Co, 01603 305805, www.pymmand.co.uk

