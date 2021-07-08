News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Barns with permission to convert into three new homes for sale by auction

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 3:45 PM July 8, 2021   
L-shaped farm building with pantile roof, stone ground with lawn surrounding it

One of the agricultural buildings up for sale in Carbrooke, near Thetford, with permission to convert - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A set of agricultural buildings with permission to convert into three new homes will go under the hammer at the end of this month.

The site, which sits on a large plot of around 1.2 acres in Carbrooke, near Thetford, is for sale with Auction House East Anglia at a guide price of £240,000.

Side of a brick-built farm wall with tiled roofs peeking out over the top and overgrown garden

The barns and buildings are set in around 1.2 acres - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The buildings at Shrublands Farm Barn are not listed, and some are already connected to water and electricity. 

Planning permission was granted by Breckland District Council in September 2019 to convert the buildings into three new homes. These consisted of two three-bedroom properties and one four-bedroom property, although plans have also been drawn up for four potential new homes.

Brick-built agricultural buildings with tiled roofs, metal fencing and a stone path running alongside them

Agricultural buildings at Norwich Road, Carbrooke, are for sale with planning permission to convert into three new homes - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The location is semi-rural, backing on to open farmland, and comprehensive amenities can be found in Watton, which is two miles away. 

The large grazing field also offers further potential.
 

The auction will take place at 11am on Wednesday, July 28. For more information, contact Auction House East Anglia on 01603 505100.

