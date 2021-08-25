News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
See inside this restored Georgian home for sale for £1.5m

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 3:00 PM August 25, 2021   
Georgian-fronted country house with large sweeping lawns at the back and growing wisteria

Shropham House has been beautifully restored and is now for sale for £1.5m - Credit: Strutt & Parker

A huge Georgian house, which is Grade II listed and set in almost two acres of beautiful grounds, has come up for sale in Shropham near Attleborough for £1.5m.

Selling agents Strutt & Parker say that the six-bedroom property, known as Shropham House, has been lovingly restored, and now offers family-sized living spaces extending to over 7,000 sq ft.

Highlights include a light and spacious entrance hall, complete with wooden floors and high ceilings, a 24 ft drawing room and a lovely south-facing dining room, which overlooks the gardens.

Georgian style reception room with high ceilings, sash windows and a chandelier

Inside the sitting room, one of several well-proportioned reception rooms - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Formal dining room with huge floor to ceiling sash windows with views of the garden, wooden floor and wood burning stove

Inside the formal dining room - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Huge light and airy reception room with floor to ceiling sash windows and a feature fireplace with wood burning stove

The rooms are well-proportioned with period features and wood-burning stoves - Credit: Strutt & Parker

All enjoy period features including cornicing, picture rails and ceiling roses, as well as traditional cast iron radiators and fireplaces with wood-burning stoves.

The kitchen features traditional handmade wall units as well as all the mod cons you could need: an American-style fridge freezer, an integrated oven, pantry, kitchen island and separate breakfast bar, plus a Lacanche range oven set into the chimney breast. It's also kitted out with underfloor heating and includes a large dining space with bi-fold doors that open out on to a courtyard.

Huge modern kitchen with door to walk-in pantry, marble-topped central island and breakfast bar

Inside the kitchen - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Modern country-style kitchen with pamment tiled floor, range cooker and eye-level electric oven

The kitchen has a good-sized breakfast bar and useful storage space - Credit: Strutt & Parker

You may also want to watch:

Elsewhere on the ground floor there is a study, utility room and access to the cellar. A cross wing extension, which according to Historic England was added in 1836, includes a cloakroom, guest WC, boot room and a further living space, which has previously been used as a music room, gym and snug.

The master bedroom, located upstairs, has a large en suite shower room and a fully fitted walk-in dressing room. There are also three further double bedrooms, all well-proportioned, and two family bathrooms. 

Large double bedroom with leather sleigh-style bed, huge sash window and garden views

Inside one of six bedrooms at Shropham House, which is on the market at a guide price of £1.5m - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Walk-in dressing room with huge floor to ceiling wardrobes, carpeted floor and sash windows

The master bedroom includes an en suite shower room and walk-in dressing room - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Double bedroom with sash window, double bed, high ceilings and modern chandelier hanging from the ceiling

The bedrooms are also well-proportioned, with high ceilings and sash windows - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Two additional bedrooms can be found in the extended wing, as well as a family bathroom and a comfortable home office, which has been particularly well-placed to enjoy some privacy away from the rest of the house.

Outside, mature gardens and grounds surround Shropham House, which is accessed by a grand entrance and over a gravel carriage driveway.

There is also a detached brick-built barn, which includes a large garage, store room, workshop and multi-purpose room with four rooms above. This offers new owners lots of potential and could even be converted to create further annexed accommodation, subject to planning.

Large lawn gardens with shrubs and hedges, an evening patio terrace and timber summerhouse

The grounds feature a number of outbuildings, as well as an evening terrace with a summerhouse - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Wooden bench sat on a shingle pathway between large areas of lawn in a private garden

The property sits in almost two acres of grounds - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Further outbuildings include a double cart shed and a summer house, which is fully powered and connected to a water supply.

The rest of the formal gardens are well-stocked, with hedge and tree-lined borders and there is also an evening terrace, which is ideal for al fresco dining.

For more information, contact Strutt & Parker.

PROPERTY FACTS
Watton Road, Shropham
Guide price: £1,500,000
Strutt & Parker, 01603 883602, www.struttandparker.com

Attleborough News
Norfolk
Watton News

