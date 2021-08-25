See inside this restored Georgian home for sale for £1.5m

Published: 3:00 PM August 25, 2021

Shropham House has been beautifully restored and is now for sale for £1.5m - Credit: Strutt & Parker

A huge Georgian house, which is Grade II listed and set in almost two acres of beautiful grounds, has come up for sale in Shropham near Attleborough for £1.5m.

Selling agents Strutt & Parker say that the six-bedroom property, known as Shropham House, has been lovingly restored, and now offers family-sized living spaces extending to over 7,000 sq ft.

Highlights include a light and spacious entrance hall, complete with wooden floors and high ceilings, a 24 ft drawing room and a lovely south-facing dining room, which overlooks the gardens.

Inside the sitting room, one of several well-proportioned reception rooms - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Inside the formal dining room - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The rooms are well-proportioned with period features and wood-burning stoves - Credit: Strutt & Parker

All enjoy period features including cornicing, picture rails and ceiling roses, as well as traditional cast iron radiators and fireplaces with wood-burning stoves.

The kitchen features traditional handmade wall units as well as all the mod cons you could need: an American-style fridge freezer, an integrated oven, pantry, kitchen island and separate breakfast bar, plus a Lacanche range oven set into the chimney breast. It's also kitted out with underfloor heating and includes a large dining space with bi-fold doors that open out on to a courtyard.

Inside the kitchen - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The kitchen has a good-sized breakfast bar and useful storage space - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Elsewhere on the ground floor there is a study, utility room and access to the cellar. A cross wing extension, which according to Historic England was added in 1836, includes a cloakroom, guest WC, boot room and a further living space, which has previously been used as a music room, gym and snug.

The master bedroom, located upstairs, has a large en suite shower room and a fully fitted walk-in dressing room. There are also three further double bedrooms, all well-proportioned, and two family bathrooms.

Inside one of six bedrooms at Shropham House, which is on the market at a guide price of £1.5m - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The master bedroom includes an en suite shower room and walk-in dressing room - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The bedrooms are also well-proportioned, with high ceilings and sash windows - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Two additional bedrooms can be found in the extended wing, as well as a family bathroom and a comfortable home office, which has been particularly well-placed to enjoy some privacy away from the rest of the house.

Outside, mature gardens and grounds surround Shropham House, which is accessed by a grand entrance and over a gravel carriage driveway.

There is also a detached brick-built barn, which includes a large garage, store room, workshop and multi-purpose room with four rooms above. This offers new owners lots of potential and could even be converted to create further annexed accommodation, subject to planning.

The grounds feature a number of outbuildings, as well as an evening terrace with a summerhouse - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The property sits in almost two acres of grounds - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Further outbuildings include a double cart shed and a summer house, which is fully powered and connected to a water supply.

The rest of the formal gardens are well-stocked, with hedge and tree-lined borders and there is also an evening terrace, which is ideal for al fresco dining.

For more information, contact Strutt & Parker.

PROPERTY FACTS

Watton Road, Shropham

Guide price: £1,500,000

Strutt & Parker, 01603 883602, www.struttandparker.com

