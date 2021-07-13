Published: 11:30 AM July 13, 2021

The little house in Wells-Next-the-Sea (pictured centre right, with brown exterior. - Credit: Nick Gutteridge

A new home has gone up in a prestigious Norfolk seaside town on a plot of an old historic pub - but with a difference.

New resembling old: the cottage in Wells-Next-the-Sea - Credit: Nick Gutteridge

Freeholders in Wells is named after the Norfolk Freeholders pub, which enjoyed a short life opening in around 1835 and closing in 1904, later being demolished.

But you would hardly realise it's a new build because it had to be built to mimic its period neighbours.

The house in Wells - Credit: Nick Gutteridge

It comes as homes are continue to sell for more than the going rate in locations such as Wells, the Burnhams and Blakeney. These areas have earned themselves locally as 'streets of gold' because of their high property value.

The house in Wells - Credit: Nick Gutteridge

Inside the house in Wells - Credit: Nick Gutteridge

In Wells, to build Freeholders in Jolly Sailor's Yard, planning permission was granted based on the house resembling old fishermen's cottages in the conservation area. It also had to be 'upside down' in design, with its living area on the first floor to mitigate the risk of flooding.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman from Mole Architects, stated: "Freeholders, a two bedroom house, was designed to mimic the irregular clusters of cottages and terraces that characterise the conservation area.

"Permission to build on the site was contingent on the new house remaining in-keeping with the conservation area, as well as all living areas being positioned at first floor level.

"We broke up the building into three connected blocks – this approach reduces the mass of the building to a comfortable scale and plays on the multiple ad hoc additions that are found in this part of the town.

"Once inside, a staircase leads up to a large living, dining and kitchen space with windows looking north, out towards the sea."

Norfolk's 'streets of gold'

The property in Burnham Market for sale - Credit: Bedfords

Cobham House, Burnham Market - for sale for £2.75m

An elegant Grade II listed Regency house with five bedroom suites and a two bedroom guest cottage standing in 0.75 of an acre of landscaped gardens opposite All Saints Church.



The property in Burnham Overy Staithe - Credit: Sowerbys

Gong Lane, Burnham Overy Staithe - for sale for £2.45m

An eco build offering passive house technology with six bedrooms and four bathrooms with stunning panoramic coastal views.

The property for sale in Old Hunstanton - Credit: Sowerbys

Saddleback, Old Hunstanton - for sale for £1.95m

A contemporary home with four bedrooms Including a ground floor guest bedroom suite.